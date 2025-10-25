Voters take advantage of early voting

VW independent staff

Hundreds of Van Wert County voters have taken advantage of Ohio’s in-person early voting period.

Numbers supplied by Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson show 662 voters cast ballots through Friday, October 24. She noted 86 ballots have been mailed out and 47 have been returned. The last day voters may request an absentee ballot by mail is Tuesday, October 28.

Henderson reminded voters of extended in-person voting hours at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd, Van Wert, next week: