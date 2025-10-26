All sorts of creatures, monsters, ghosts and goblins, along with a cast of superheroes past to present lined the downtown area Saturday morning. Main Street Van Wert held its annual trick or treat event, the First United Methodist Church offered trunk or treat, and the Peony Festival Committee held a costume judging event and offered goodies at Fountain Park. The city’s trick-or-treat was held later in the day. See more pictures below. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent