Acts wanted for Ohio Has Talent!

Auditions for Ohio Has Talent! 2026 are set for Friday and Saturday, November 7-8 in Van Wert. Audition applications are available at www.comhealthpro.org/events-page.

The top acts selected will perform in the Ohio Has Talent! February 28, 2026 show at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. All entertainment talents are welcome including single and group acts. Talents beyond singing and dancing are especially encouraged to audition. Contestants for this statewide talent competition have a chance to win $1,000, $500, or $250. Prize winners are based on audience votes.

Ohio Has Talent! is a benefit show for the patient care fund of CHP Home Care & Hospice, a nonprofit organization serving northwest and west central Ohio.