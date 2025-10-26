Crestview wins regional championship

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

TIFFIN — For the first time since 1999, Crestview is a cross country regional champion.

The Knights, ranked No. 1 in the latest OATCC Coaches Poll, won the boys’ title at the Division IV regional meet at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin and qualified for the upcoming state meet. Crestview finished with 91 team points, while Columbus Grove was the runner-up with 96 points. Lincolnview finished 13th out of 34 teams that competed at regionals.

Not only did Crestview win the team title, Lincoln Smith won the individual championship with a time of 15:46. He was followed by Derek Young in 9th place (16:12), Kale Vining in 17th (16:28), Hudson Perrott in 24th (16:41), Andy Heth in 40th (16:58), Caleb Thomas in 90th (17:43), and Ian Owens in 99th (17:52).

The boys’ team will be joined at state by a pair of runners from the Crestview girls’ team. Emily Heth finished 24 overall (20:04) and Anna Gardner finished 40th (20:35), qualifying both for the state meet. Kenzie Harting finished 175th (23:19), Ava Motycka came in 270th (25:40), Marlee Temple also finished at 27th (25:40), Chloe Miller placed 289th (27:48), and Taylor Kittle finished 301st (30:16). As a team, Crestview finished 22 out of 34 teams.

The Crestview boys are Division IV regional cross country champions and will race at state. Photo submitted

“I am extremely pleased with how both teams performed today,” Crestview head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “I am excited to see Emily and Anna compete in their first state meet. The boys ran with determination and focus, which will be essential for next week’s race.”

The Crestview boys’ won’t be the only Van Wert County cross country team running at state. The Van Wert and Lincolnview girls’ teams qualified as well.

Lincolnview finished sixth in the overall Division IV standings and moved on to state. Brynleigh Moody led the way for the Lancers with a time of 19:02 and a fifth place finish. Kassidy Hammons finished 48th (20:49), followed by Keira Breese (72th, 21:27), Josie Miller (83rd, 21:44), Kendall Hoffman (89th, 21:51), Elyssa Renner (124th, 22:18) and Harper Reindel (128th, 22:21).

“The girls ran their best team race of the season,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “We had a very specific plan for the race given the large number of teams and individuals and each girl executed it perfectly. They ran smart and ran with incredible passion and drive the last mile. Brynleigh led the way with her 5th place finish and that set the tone for the other girls to be able to run free and loose. It will be exciting to finish the season at Obetz.”

“For Brynleigh it will be her fourth and for the rest of the team their third consecutive,” he added. “This group has done some amazing things over the years and the State meet is the reward for all of that hard work and dedication.”

The Lincolnview boys saw their season come to an end with a 13th place finish. Max Hammons (66th, 17:27.40) and Noah Peters (67th, 17:27.43) led the Lancers, followed by Kale Kundert (82nd, 17:40), Zander Coil (111th, 17:58), Aaron Sawyer (123rd, 18:02), Wyatt Polley (163rd, 18:27) and Elijah Martz (185th, 18:45).

In the Division III regional meet, also in Tiffin, the Van Wert girls placed fifth as a team and Symphony Schuerman placed eighth as an individual. The Van Wert boys finished sixth and ended their season. Division III times were not made available.

The OHSAA state meet will be held this Saturday at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park near Columbus.