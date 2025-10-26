Monday Mailbag: final edition

If you'd like to see it return in 2026, drop us an email at let us know, sports@thevwindependent.com.

Q: Keith Recker has brought Cougar Pride to Van Wert football, What is his record at Van Wert, including playoffs? Jeff Perry, Nashville, Tennessee

A: Hi Jeff. Coach Recker just wrapped up his 14th season as head coach at Van Wert and I agree, he’s restored Cougar Pride. His overall record, regular season and playoffs is 82-69. I’d like to point out that 45 of those losses came in his first six seasons, when he and his staff were rebuilding the program. Since the playoff season of 2018, the Cougars have gone 67-27. His playoff record is 14-4, which includes a 2020 state championship and a pair of regional runner-up finishes.

Q: What are your thoughts on the whole Ironton situation? Paraochial schools have been recruiting for years and nothing has happened to them, why punish Ironton for the same thing? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re probably not going to like my answer, but here it is – it seems like Ironton got off light and the fact that they’re not going to appeal says a lot, at least to me.

While all the details haven’t been released by the OHSAA or the school, you can bet they’d come to light if it went to court and I’m betting it wouldn’t look good for Ironton. In a letter to the community, the Ironton Board of Education didn’t deny the allegations and it was noted that they talked with multiple attorneys and decided to accept a negotiated punishment, which was one year ban instead of two, no forfeiture of wins and retaining last year’s state title. Translation from legal counsel: take your medicine and get it over with.

As far as parochial or private schools doing the same thing, let me ask this – how many of them have been caught and removed from the playoffs over the years? I can think of one – Harvest Prep, back in 2012.

Like many people, I’ve heard rumors about schools and recruiting many times over the years. Heck, at my alma mater (a public school) there were rampant rumors of another public school in our league recruiting all the time for basketball and that was back in the 1980s. However, there was never any evidence of any wrongdoing. My point is, people grumble about recruiting, yet no one can ever seem to produce any evidence. I’m not saying it never, ever happens but no one can seem to prove it, until now, and that was at a public school.

I said this to someone else over the weekend – while people grumble that private and parochial schools recruit, what about open enrollment? Nearly every public school district in Ohio offers it, but there are rules to follow.

Anyway, back to Ironton. I’ve noticed a lot of people have claimed its not fair to the kids on this year’s team to remove them from the playoffs. Are some of the kids recruited against rules on the team? What about other teams that lost to them or lost a playoff spot because of, well, cheating? Talk about not fair. And, it’s not just this season – these allegations go back seven years.

One last thing – Ironton did have to forfeit Friday’s game against Portsmouth for using an ineligible player. I don’t know the exact circumstances with all of this other stuff going on, but am I the only one who finds that bizarre?

Q: First and foremost, congratulations to all area teams on the 2025 season and a special congratulations to those continuing in the playoffs. I was blessed to travel to games across nearly all of the local conferences this year and felt as if numbers are down in most schools football programs. Perhaps I’m wrong in my observations but it does lead me to my question: What is the point of inflection for schools, athletic directors, coaches, and programs to consider the transition from traditional football toward 8-man football? Name withheld upon request

A: I agree, congratulations to all area teams and congratulations and best of luck to area playoff teams.

I’m not sure I agree that numbers are down substantially, at least on teams in the WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC. I can’t speak to other conferences around the region but I will agree that over time, numbers have declined at some schools. I think there are two or three main factors – football isn’t for everyone and for programs that are struggling, it can be difficult to convince kids to come out. There are also many other options for potential football athletes. On the flip side, success breeds success. Teams with sustained success in terms of wins and losses continue to field healthy sized rosters.

I’ve wondered the same thing about schools and 8-man football. I would imagine it’s a tough decision to make because once you make the change, that’s probably it – you’re not going back. Toledo Christian played the 8-man game for 2-3 years and switched back this season and went 6-4 with a hodge-podge independent schedule, but that’s the exception, not the rule.

Perhaps it’s a pride thing? I’m not sure. It’s a sport that’s recognized by the OHSAA and it’s offered in at least 30 other states. It offers kids at small schools a chance to play the game and truly compete. Side note here – the 8-man game in Ohio came about before 2020, when it was discovered Fostoria St. Wendelin (now closed), was having trouble fielding an 11-man team on a weekly basis and was playing unsanctioned 8-man games, mainly against teams from Michigan.

There is an 8-man conference in Ohio, the Northern 8 Football Conference, which is primarily made up of teams in northwest Ohio. Holgate, a former GMC member, was among the early members. I can think of several schools in the region, mainly from the Northwest Central Conference and Blanchard Valley Conference that would probably benefit from the change and I know there are other schools in other parts of Ohio that should seriously consider it.