Official football playoff pairings set

COLUMBUS — Following the conclusion of the football regular season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the final computer ratings, playoff qualifiers and first-round pairings on Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first round games will be played on Friday, October 31, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m.

Four teams from the Western Buckeye League are in: Wapakoneta, Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial and Bath. Three Northwest Conference teams qualified for the playoffs: Bluffton, Columbus Grove and Lima Central Catholic. Four Green Meadows Conference teams advanced to the postseason: Paulding, Fairview, Tinora and Edgerton. Seven of the 10 Midwest Athletic schools are in: Marion Local, St. Henry, Fort Recovery, Minster, New Bremen, Coldwater and Anna.

With the reduction of playoff qualifiers per region from 16 to 12, the top four seeds in each region will receive a first-round bye. In the first round, the No. 5 seed will host the No. 12 seed, the No. 6 seed will host the No. 11 seed, the No. 7 seed will host the No. 10 seed, and the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed.

The better seeded team will serve as the host through the first three rounds of the playoffs. The regional playoffs will follow bracket format. Rebracketing will occur for the state semifinals.

Regional Quarterfinal (second-round) games will be played on Friday, November 7, while Regional Semifinal (third-round) games will be played on Friday, November 14. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the Regional Finals on Friday, November 21. The state semifinals will be on Friday, November 28, with the state championship games then hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 4-6.

OHSAA football first round playoff pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed. All games on Friday, October 31, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise. Area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

Region 1

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Mentor (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Canton McKinley (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Toledo Whitmer (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Cleveland St. Ignatius (1-9) at No. 5 Perrysburg (8-2)

No. 11 Medina (3-7) at No. 6 Strongsville (8-2)

No. 10 Brunswick (5-5) at No. 7 Massillon Jackson (5-5)

No. 9 Cleveland Heights (5-5) at No. 8 Berea-Midpark (6-4)

Region 2

No. 1 Middletown (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Troy (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Findlay (6-4), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Springboro (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Marysville (5-5) at No. 5 Springfield (6-4)

No. 11 Galloway Westland (5-5) at No. 6 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4)

No. 10 Dublin Jerome (5-5) at No. 7 Hilliard Bradley (5-5)

No. 9 Kettering Fairmont (5-5) at No. 8 Lebanon (7-3)

Region 3

No. 1 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Pickerington Central (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Pickerington North (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Newark (6-4) at No. 5 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-4)

No. 11 Westerville Central (4-6) at No. 6 Upper Arlington (8-2)

No. 10 Groveport Madison (5-5) at No. 7 Gahanna Lincoln (7-3)

No. 9 Grove City (5-5) at No. 8 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-5)

Region 4

No. 1 Cincinnati Elder (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Cincinnati Princeton (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Morrow Little Miami (3-7) at No. 5 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-2)

No. 11 Cincinnati Oak Hills (4-6) at No. 6 Liberty Township Lakota East (7-3)

No. 10 Hamilton (4-6) at No. 7 West Chester Lakota West (6-4)

No. 9 Mason (5-5) at No. 8 Fairfield (5-5)

Division II

Region 5

No. 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Austintown Fitch (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Uniontown Lake (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Willoughby South (5-5) at No. 5 Hudson (8-2)

No. 11 Uniontown Green (5-5) at No. 6 Garfield Heights (9-1)

No. 10 Twinsburg (6-4) at No. 7 Macedonia Nordonia (7-3)

No. 9 Youngstown Boardman (5-5) at No. 8 Painesville Riverside (7-3)

Region 6

No. 1 Medina Highland (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Wadsworth (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Avon (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 North Ridgeville (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Toledo Start (6-4) at No. 5 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-4)

No. 11 Fremont Ross (6-4) at No. 6 Olmsted Falls (6-4)

No. 10 Parma Heights Valley Forge (5-5) at No. 7 Toledo St. Francis de Sales (6-4)

No. 9 Oregon Clay (6-4) at No. 8 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-4)

Region 7

No. 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Massillon Washington (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Canal Winchester (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Louisville (6-4) at No. 5 Westerville South (8-2)

No. 11 Columbus Northland (7-3) at No. 6 North Canton Hoover (8-2)

No. 10 Mount Vernon (6-4) at No. 7 Ashland (9-1)

No. 9 Worthington Kilbourne (7-3) at No. 8 Columbus Walnut Ridge (7-3)

Region 8

No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Kings Mills Kings (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (6-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Xenia (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Cincinnati Turpin (5-5) at No. 5 Cincinnati La Salle (7-3)

No. 11 Cincinnati Aiken (6-4) at No. 6 Lima Senior (8-2)

No. 10 Vandalia Butler (6-4) at No. 7 Harrison (7-3)

No. 9 Piqua (6-4) at No. 8 Cincinnati Withrow (8-2)

Division III

Region 9

1 Canfield (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 10 vs. No. 7

No. 3 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 11 vs. No. 6

No. 4 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 12 vs. No. 5

No. 12 Maple Heights (7-3) at No. 5 Chardon (6-4)

No. 11 Cleveland Benedictine (8-2) at No. 6 Akron East (8-2)

No. 10 Geneva (8-2) at No. 7 Alliance (8-2)

No. 9 Madison (7-3) at No. 8 Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-4)

Region 10

No. 1 Medina Buckeye (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Wapakoneta (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 10 vs. No. 7

No. 3 Lexington (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 11 vs. No. 6

No. 4 Richfield Revere (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 12 vs. No. 5

No. 12 Grafton Midview (5-5) at No. 5 Rocky River (8-2)

No. 11 Ontario (6-4) at No. 6 Toledo Central Catholic (6-4)

No. 10 Parma Heights Holy Name (6-4) at No. 7 Lima Shawnee (7-3)

No. 9 Copley (7-3) at No. 8 St. Marys Memorial (7-3)

Region 11

No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Newark Licking Valley (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Steubenville (7-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Columbus Independence (6-4) at No. 5 Columbus Hamilton Township (8-2)

No. 11 The Plains Athens (9-1) at No. 6 Delaware Buckeye Valley (8-2)

No. 10 Columbus Linden McKinley (8-2) at No. 7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-3)

No. 9 Thornville Sheridan (7-3) at No. 8 Granville (7-3)

Region 12

No. 1 London (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Hamilton Badin (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Jackson (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Hillsboro (5-5) at No. 5 Washington Court House Miami Trace (9-1)

No. 11 Bellbrook (6-4) at No. 6 Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-3)

No. 10 Goshen (7-3) at No. 7 Oxford Talawanda (9-1)

No. 9 Chillicothe (6-4) at No. 8 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-4)

Division IV

Region 13

No. 1 Perry (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Cleveland Glenville (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Beloit West Branch (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at No. 5 Norton (9-1)

No. 11 Chesterland West Geauga (6-4) at No. 6 Streetsboro (8-2)

No. 10 Salem (6-4) at No. 7 Canal Fulton Northwest (6-4)

No. 9 Hubbard (7-3) at No. 8 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-3)

Region 14

No. 1 Shelby (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Galion (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Napoleon (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Lima Bath (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Clyde (4-6) at No. 5 Bellevue (7-3)

No. 11 Lorain Clearview (5-5) at No. 6 Sandusky Perkins (7-3)

No. 10 Lodi Cloverleaf (6-4) at No. 7 Bay Village Bay (6-4)

No. 9 Orrville (6-4) at No. 8 Bellville Clear Fork (6-4)

Region 15

No. 1 New Lexington (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Plain City Jonathan Alder (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Chillicothe Unioto (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Canton South (5-5) at No. 5 Columbus East (9-1)

No. 11 Johnstown (7-3) at No. 6 Wintersville Indian Creek (9-1)

No. 10 Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) at No. 7 Circleville (7-3)

No. 9 Heath (6-4) at No. 8 Lancaster Fairfield Union (6-4)

Region 16

No. 1 Cincinnati Indian Hill (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Germantown Valley View (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Cincinnati Taft (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Cleves Taylor (6-4) at No. 5 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

No. 11 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-4) at No. 6 Brookville (9-1)

No. 10 Cincinnati Roger Bacon (5-5) at No. 7 Cincinnati Wyoming (9-1)

No. 9 New Richmond (4-6) at No. 8 Washington Court House Washington (5-5)

Division V

Region 17

No. 1 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Girard (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Poland Seminary (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Andover Pymatuning Valley (7-3) at No. 5 St. Clairsville (7-3)

No. 11 Urichsville Claymont (6-4) at No. 6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2)

No. 10 Richmond Edison (6-4) at No. 7 Akron Manchester (7-3)

No. 9 Burton Berkshire (6-4) at No. 8 Canfield South Range (6-4)

Region 18

No. 1 Liberty Center (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Wooster Triway (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Genoa Area (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Creston Norwayne (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Delta (6-4) at No. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (10-0)

No. 11 Port Clinton (6-4) at No. 6 Milan Edison (7-3)

No. 10 Fredericktown (8-2) at No. 7 Fairview Park Fairview (8-2)

No. 9 Oak Harbor (8-2) at No. 8 Pemberville Eastwood (8-2)

Region 19

No. 1 Wheelersburg (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Nelsonville-York (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Barnesville (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Amanda-Clearcreek (5-5) at No. 5 Portsmouth (7-3)

No. 11 Belmont Union Local (7-3) at No. 6 Columbus Africentric (7-3)

No. 10 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2) at No. 7 Lucasville Valley (8-2)

No. 9 McConnelsville Morgan (7-3) at No. 8 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-2)

Region 20

No. 1 Williamsburg (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Lewistown Indian Lake (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Casstown Miami East (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 St. Paris Graham (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 West Liberty-Salem (5-5) at No. 5 Carlisle (8-2)

No. 11 Cincinnati Mariemont (6-4) at No. 6 Cincinnati North College Hill (8-2)

No. 10 Arcanum (7-3) at No. 7 Camden Preble Shawnee (9-1)

No. 9 Jamestown Greeneview (7-3) at No. 8 Richwood North Union (6-4)

Division VI

Region 21

No. 1 Kirtland (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Columbiana Crestview (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Hanoverton United (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2) at No. 5 Smithville (8-2)

No. 11 Columbiana (7-3) at No. 6 Dalton (7-3)

No. 10 Mineral Ridge (7-3) at No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (7-2)

No. 9 New Middletown Springfield (7-3) at No. 8 Wickliffe (8-2)

Region 22

No. 1 Castalia Margaretta (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Archbold (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Paulding (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Defiance Tinora (5-5) at No. 5 Sherwood Fairview (9-1)

No. 11 Elmore Woodmore (7-3) at No. 6 Attica Seneca East (7-3)

No. 10 Collins Western Reserve (8-2) at No. 7 Bluffton (8-2)

No. 9 Carey (6-4) at No. 8 Hamler Patrick Henry (8-2)

Region 23

No. 1 Centerburg (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 West Jefferson (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Mount Gilead (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Reedsville Eastern (7-3) at No. 5 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-1)

No. 11 Columbus Grandview Heights (7-3) at No. 6 Toronto (9-1)

No. 10 Caldwell (7-3) at No. 7 Grove City Christian (8-2)

No. 9 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-2) at No. 8 Newcomerstown (7-3)

Region 24

No. 1 New Madison Tri-Village (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Springfield Northeastern (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 St. Bernard Elmwood Place (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Covington (5-5) at No. 5 Coldwater (6-4)

No. 11 Cincinnati Deer Park (5-5) at No. 6 Anna (7-3)

No. 10 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (6-4) at No. 7 Ironton Rock Hill (6-4)

No. 9 Portsmouth West (5-5) at No. 8 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (5-5)

Division VII

Region 25

No. 1 McDonald (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (10-0), hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Mogadore (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Monroeville (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Ashtabula St. John (5-5) at No. 5 Malvern (6-4)

No. 11 Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-6) at No. 6 East Palestine (7-3)

No. 10 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at No. 7 East Canton (8-2)

No. 9 Norwalk St. Paul (5-5) at No. 8 Warren JFK (5-5)

Region 26

No. 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 North Baltimore (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Leipsic (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Columbus Grove (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Morral Ridgedale (6-4) at No. 5 Gibsonburg (7-3)

No. 11 Montpelier (6-4) at No. 6 Sycamore Mohawk (8-2)

No. 10 Arlington (7-3) at No. 7 Pandora-Gilboa (7-3)

No. 9 Edgerton (6-4) at No. 8 Edon (8-2)

Region 27

No. 1 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Waterford (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Glouster Trimble (6-4) at No. 5 Crown City South Gallia (7-3)

No. 11 Danville (5-5) at No. 6 Steubenville Catholic Central (6-4)

No. 10 Lucas (5-5) at No. 7 Strasburg-Franklin (7-3)

No. 9 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (6-4) at No. 8 Bowerston Conotton Valley (7-3)

Region 28

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 St. Henry (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Beaver Eastern (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Fort Recovery (5-5) at No. 5 Cincinnati College Prep (8-2)

No. 11 Cedarville (5-5) at No. 6 Portsmouth Notre Dame (8-2)

No. 10 New Bremen (6-4) at No. 7 Ansonia (8-2)

No. 9 Minster (6-4) at No. 8 Sidney Lehman Catholic (9-1)

