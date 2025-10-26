Paulding Chamber planning Ireland trip

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting local residents to join a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience.

In partnership with Collette Travel and Orange Grover Travel Company, the Chamber will host a 10-day “Shades of Ireland” group tour, June 19–28, 2026, offering travelers the opportunity to explore the best of Ireland in comfort and style.

A trip to Ireland is planned for next June. Photo submitted

The tour includes visits to Dublin, Blarney Castle, the Ring of Kerry, the Cliffs of Moher, and an overnight stay in a real castle. Optional three-night extensions in London or Edinburgh are also available. This is a premium, worry-free group travel experience designed for convenience and value. Travelers will enjoy 4-star hotels, quality dining, expert local guides, and Collette’s renowned door-to-door service—including round-trip transportation from Paulding to the airport and private transfers from the Dublin airport to the hotel upon arrival.

“Collette truly takes care of everything,” said Jill Strahley, Executive Director of the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce. “You can simply relax and enjoy the adventure—no long-term parking, no complicated logistics, and a wonderful group of fellow travelers from our own community.”

Proceeds from the trip will benefit the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Chamber’s 501(c)(3) charitable arm established in 2023. The Foundation supports scholarships for Paulding County students and community initiatives that encourage young people to build their careers and futures locally. The Foundation will award its first scholarships in spring of 2026.

An informational meeting about the trip will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, November 3, at the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce, 101 E. Perry St., Paulding. During this meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with Matthew O’Shaughnessey of Orange Grove Travel Company, Collette’s travel partner, who will review the itinerary, pricing, and travel details. Those planning to attend the informational meeting are asked to RSVP by Thursday, October 30 by emailing pauldingchamber@gmail.com or calling 419.399.5215 so the Chamber can plan seating and refreshments.

Travelers who book the trip by December 20, 2025, will receive $200 off per person.

For those who can’t attend the in-person meeting and would like additional trip details, please contact Matthew O’Shaughnessey at 260.418.8422 or matt.oshaughnessey@orangegrovetravel.com.