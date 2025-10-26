Remaining trick-or-treat calendar

VW independent staff

Trick-or-treat opportunities are on tap later this week, including 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 30 in Delphos.

In Ohio City, there will be costume judging at 6 p.m. at the fire department, then trick-or-treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Halloween night, Friday, October 31.

In Convoy, trick-or-treat will be offered from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, November 1, and costume judging will take place after that at the village square. Convoy Fire & EMS will be serving food at the fire department for a freewill donation.