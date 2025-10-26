Time change to occur this weekend
VW independent staff
This is the weekend we “fall back” one hour to Eastern Standard Time. The time change will officially occur at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 2.
POSTED: 10/26/25 at 9:04 pm. FILED UNDER: News
VW independent staff
This is the weekend we “fall back” one hour to Eastern Standard Time. The time change will officially occur at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 2.
POSTED: 10/26/25 at 9:04 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2025 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC