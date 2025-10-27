Council hears funding requests, approves agenda items

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In case you’re wondering – leaf pickup in Van Wert will begin the week of November 24 and will last approximately four weeks. During Monday night’s Van Wert City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Markward noted the service is a little later this year because leaves are late in falling, and said more information will be included in November water bills.

A pair of funding requests were heard at the meeting. One was for $26,500 for Main Street Van Wert. Before making the request, Executive Director Mitch Price shared a brief rundown of events offered this year and he said planning is underway for next year. He also noted the annual request is $500 less than last year. The request is expected to be considered during upcoming budget discussions.

The other request was from the YWCA of Van Wert County for a one-time contribution of $15,000 for the ongoing capital campaign. The agency plans to build a new facility on Lincoln Highway, with construction scheduled to start next summer. CEO Kim Laudick said the YWCA has outgrown its facility on E. Main St. and needs space to expand programming and serve more people. She outlined the project and listed other funding sources.

However, after the presentation, council members voted down a motion 3-2 with one abstention. Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers, Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts and Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall voted no, while First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler and At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas voted yes. At-Large Councilwoman Jana Ringwald abstained because she’s a member of the YWCA board, and Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore was absent from the meeting. While the motion was defeated, council members seemed open to discussing the request in greater detail at future meetings.

Tax Administrator Jennifer Adams addressed council about deliquent tax debt collection services offered by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. She noted the service goes with new tax software the city is getting and said the service would be free of charge. Legislation containing an agreement for the service is expected to be on the agenda at the next meeting.

Other legislation scheduled to be on the next agenda includes the annexation of 2.5 acres of land at Woodland Ave. and John Brown Rd., and contracts for fire services with Hoaglin and Pleasant townships.

An amended ordinance making a no parking zone on the east side of the street from the north property line of 800 S. Tyler St., continuing south to the end of the street was approved by council.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 10, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building at 515 E. Main St.