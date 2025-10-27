Donald Eugene Evans

Donald Eugene Evans, 88, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, October 25, 2025, at the Homestead Assisted Living of Van Wert.

He was born on March 12, 1937, in Jackson Township, Van Wert County, the son of William J. Evans and Maude E. (Thatcher) Evans, who both preceded him in death.

Donald Evans

Donald is survived by his four children, Douglas Evans of Middle Point, Debra (Thad) Lichtensteiger of Van Wert, Linda (Max) Ihnen of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Angela (Paul) Sizemore of Toledo; 10 grandchildren, Tricia (Chris) Hughes, Lexi (Jon) Murasky, Drew (Kate) Myers, Kirk (Allison) Lichtensteiger, Kory (Amanda) Lichtensteiger, Luke (Kristin) Lichtensteiger, Carly (Rikki) Covarrubias, Nikki (Bob) O’Brien, Matt (Priscilla) Evans and Derek (Anna) Bissonette; 22 great-grandchildren and one sister, Victoria Mey (Tony Petro).

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Ann Bissonette.

He formerly worked at the Chrysler-Amplex plant in Van Wert and was a farmer by trade. Don also worked as a medical transporter for Clymer Medical Transport and as a guard at the Lima State Hospital. He was the clerk for the Jackson Township Trustee and a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran. Don was a member of the Van Wert Masonic Lodge #218 and was a 1955 graduate of Hoaglin-Jackson High School.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, October 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Pastor William Watson of the Pentecostal Way Church officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at King Cemetery, Van Wert County. Calling hours will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Pentecostal Way Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.