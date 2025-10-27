Enjoy the smooth sounds of Yacht Rock

By Quincy Thompson

“Yacht Rock the Dock” featuring the original artists in concert playing some of the most iconic hits from one of Rock’s greatest eras – Ambrosia, John Ford Coley, and Peter Beckett (The Voice of Player), will come together for a magical night performing all of their 1970s and 1980s Billboard Top 40 Hits. Don’t miss it on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This unforgettable night of timeless hits is presented by OhioHealth and supported by Gary Taylor.

These songs are the soundtrack to a generation. Today’s so called smooth yacht rock music scene would not be yacht rock without the contributions of these Grammy winning artists. What emerged primarily from southern California during one of the greatest periods of music is a classic rock radio staple across the United States. As younger generations of music fans fall in love and embrace these classic rock/soft rock hits, everyone realizes that these songs are becoming bigger now than at any time since their heyday which by common consent stretched between 1976 and 1983. Get ready to rock the dock!

John Ford Coley (shown above), along with Ambrosia, and Peter Peckett will sail into the NPAC April 26. Photos submitted

Ambrosia, the band known and loved by a multitude of fans since the 1970s, is now more alive and compelling than ever. This 5-time Grammy Nominated ensemble is exploring new musical territory and bringing an exceptional musical performance to stages everywhere.

John Ford Coley is most revered as half of the Grammy nominated duo England Dan and John Ford Coley. Churning out many memorable hits during this era, some of John Ford Coley’s songs are: “Love Is The Answer”, “Gone Too Far”, “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight”, “We’ll Never Have To Say Goodbye Again”, “Nights Are Forever Without You”, and “Sad To Belong”.

Peter Beckett, known as “The Voice of Player”, is the original lead singer and songwriter of the band Player. Player was voted by Billboard Magazine’s honor roll as Best New Single Artist for 1978 for their international #1 hit “Baby Come Back”. As a follow up on the record charts, Beckett and Player also enjoyed great success with their hit “This Time I’m In It For Love”.

Tickets start at $41, and are available now for Van Wert Live members. They’ll go on sale to the public on Friday, November 7. To get early access and secure your perfect seat, become a member today – memberships are valid for 365 days and help support the arts in Van Wert.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.