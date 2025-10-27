Haven of Hope planning to open community center

Pictured above are (front row, left to right): Teresa Shaffer, Haven of Hope Board President; Jamie Ramos, Executive Director of Haven of Hope; Ashley Bultemeier, Director of United Way of Van Wert County; Angie Wolfrum and Anita Carvajal, members of the Building Hope Housing Coalition Board; Back: Kyle Luth, Flagstar Bank Branch Leader. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County is helping expand community support and resources for those experiencing housing insecurity and exposure to extreme weather. Thanks to a grant from Flagstar Bank, applied for by United Way Executive Director Ashley Bultemeier, Haven of Hope received funding to purchase a building at 227 N. Market St., located next to the Haven of Hope nen’s shelter.

Bultemeier collaborated with the Building Hope Housing Coalition and Haven of Hope to determine the most effective use of the Flagstar grant funds. Together, they identified the need for a community center that will serve as a warming and cooling station for anyone facing adverse weather conditions. The facility will also host educational programs focused on financial literacy, healthy living, and other life skills designed to strengthen individuals and families across the community.

In addition, the center plans to offer a weekly community meal and will be open to all genders, expanding beyond the men’s shelter’s current services.

“This new center will be a place where everyone in our community can find warmth, resources, and hope,” said Jamie Ramos, Executive Director of Haven of Hope. “We’re incredibly thankful to United Way, Flagstar Bank, and the Building Hope Housing Coalition for making this vision a reality.”

“Our donation to Haven of Hope reflects our commitment to helping individuals in Van Wert find stability, dignity, and hope,” said Kyle Luth, the Branch Leader at Flagstar Bank. “We’re proud to stand alongside Haven of Hope in their mission to provide essential resources and a pathway toward brighter futures for those experiencing homelessness or any other type of struggle they might face. This is going to be a great center for our community, and I am looking forward to future collaborations with the Haven of Hope team.”

A fundraising effort will be launched soon to support renovations and prepare the building for community use.

The planned community center embodies the shared mission of United Way, Haven of Hope, and the Building Hope Housing Coalition – to bring help, healing, and hope to the people of Van Wert County.