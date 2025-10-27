Holiday Market on Main returning

VW independent staff/submitted information

The magic of the holidays is coming to life once again in downtown Van Wert as the Holiday Market on Main returns for the 2025 season. The fun community event will take place across four festive Saturdays – November 29, December 6, December 13, and December 20, offering visitors the perfect opportunity to shop local, celebrate community, and soak in the holiday spirit.

Hosted in the heart of downtown Van Wert, the Holiday Market on Main features a rotating lineup of local makers, artisans and small businesses showcasing handcrafted goods, seasonal décor, boutique finds and delicious treats. Each market day will bring its own unique atmosphere with local vendors, cheerful music, and cozy small-town charm.

“Holiday Market on Main is all about bringing people together and supporting these incredible vendors and downtown businesses,” said Channing Wannemacher, Event Organizer with Main Street Van Wert. “It’s becoming an annual experience that really reflects who we are at Main Street Van Wert. Supporting local businesses, bringing community downtown and making Downtown Van Wert the place to be during the holiday season.”

Visitors can expect a festive mix of shopping, dining, and community fun as downtown storefronts and pop-up vendors transform Main Street into a winter wonderland of holiday magic. Whether you’re looking for unique gifts or simply want to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season, the market offers something special for everyone.

Event Details

Downtown Van Wert

Fridays: November 29, December 6, December 13 and December 20

Times: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free admission – all are welcome

For more information, vendor inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, contact Main Street Van Wert at channing@mainstreetvanwert.org.