Laura I. (Keipper) Mason

Laura I. (Keipper) Mason, 58, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:13 a.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born November 9, 1966, at Fort Benning, in Columbus, Georgia to Martha E. (Schilling) and Robert V. Keipper, both of whom preceded her in death.

Laura Mason

She is survived by her only child, Hannah Putt of Logansport, Indiana; siblings, Mary (Rick) Shelton of Van Wert, Vanessa (Michael) Shaver of Logansport, Suzie Emrick of Van Wert and Edward (lisa) Keipper of Rockford, Ohio; sister-in-law, Gladys Keipper of Van Wert, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Patrick Keipper and Colin Keipper; and a niece, Leah Emrick.

Laura worked 24 years at Vancrest of Van Wert before moving to Logansport and working for the Indiana State Hospital for almost fuur years.

Laura was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, daughter, and a friend to many. She enjoyed raising and supporting her daughter through life’s biggest challenges. She also enjoyed crime mystery shows, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.