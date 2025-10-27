Leeth named NWC Off. Player of the Year

A record-shattering season has translated into Crestview running back Braxton Leeth being named Northwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year in balloting done by conference coaches.

During the 10-game regular season. Leeth, a 6-0 185 pound senior, rushed for a school record 2,274 yards and 31 touchdowns on 274 carries. He set school records for yards rushing in a single game (419) and touchdowns in a single game (seven). He also finishes as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,525 yards.

Braxton Leeth has been named Northwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Leeth also earned first team All-NWC honors and is joined by offensive lineman Kale Lichtensteiger. Offensive lineman Will Sheets, and tight end Liam Putman were named second team All-NWC, while offensive lineman Jace Wehner, wide receiver Hayden Perrott received honorable mention accolades. On the defensive side of the ball, Putman, who had seven sacks in a game against Delphos Jefferson, was named first team All-NWC as a defensive lineman. Sheets was named second team All-NWC defensive lineman and Perrott was named second team All-NWC defensive back. Teammate Braxtyn Couts was named honorable mention All-NWC as a defensive back.

Lima Central Catholic linebacker Caden Falke and Columbus Grove linebacker Brady Basinger were named co-Defensive Players of the Year and after leading his team to a third consecutive NWC championship, Columbus Grove’s Andy Schafer was named Coach of the Year.

First team All-NWC offense

Offensive line: Jakob Leininger, senior, Columbus Grove; Mason Shank, junior, Bluffton; Andrew Baldauf, senior, and Dominic McKee, junior, Lima Central Catholic; Kale Lichtensteiger, junior, Crestview.

Tight end: Brady Basinger, junior, Columbus Grove.

Receiver: Kain Wright, senior, Bluffton; Michael Quatman, junior, Lima Central Catholic.

Running back: Braxton Leeth, senior, Crestview; Ray Hoying, senior, Fort Loramie.

Quarterback: Tayte Giesige, junior, Bluffton.

Specialist: Trevon Baxter, senior, Columbus Grove.

Second team All-NWC offense

Offensive line: Will Sheets, junior, Crestview; Lucas Warmbrod, junior, Columbus Grove; Brady Malcolm, senior, Lima Central Catholic; Braylon Goings, senior, Bluffton; Ben Hawkins, sophomore, Allen East.

Tight end: Liam Putman, Crestview

Receiver: Tanner Eilerman, freshman, Fort Loramie; Lausen Flores, junior, Lima Central Catholic; Gavin Baxter, sophomore, Columbus Grove.

Running back: Miles McDorman, junior, Allen East; Carter Lester, sophomore, Lima Central Catholic.

Quarterback: Brady Parker, junior, Lima Central Catholic.

Specialist: Evan Verhoff, senior, Columbus Grove.

Crestview’s Liam Putman was named first team All-NWC as a defensive lineman. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Honorable mention offense

Offensive line: Dylan Meyer, junior, and Sammy Goubeaux, senior, Fort Loramie; Hunter Betts, senior, Bluffton; Louie Knotts, senior, Lima Central Catholic; Jace Wehner, senior, Crestview; Carter Flores, junior, Columbus Grove.

Tight end: J.J. Schnieders, senior, Lima Central Catholic; Dylan Cherry, freshman, Bluffton.

Running back: Brody McCluer, sophomore, Columbus Grove; Parker Lovell, junior, Bluffton; Zach Looser, senior, Spencerville.

Receiver: Gavin Barraza, senior, Columbus Grove; Hayden Perrott, senior, Crestview; Deacon Jones, senior, Allen East; Blayne Hill, junior, Bluffton; Lucas Millmine, senior, Delphos Jefferson.

Quarterback: Landon Best, senior, Columbus Grove; Keagan Jones, junior, Allen East.

Specialist: Brevan Stolly, junior, Lima Central Catholic.

First team All-NWC defense

Defensive line: Gavin Baxter, sophomore, Columbus Grove; Mason Shank, junior, Bluffton; Liam Putman, senior, Crestview; Louie Knotts, senior, Lima Central Catholic.

Linebackers: Brady Basinger, junior, Columbus Grove; Caden Falke, senior, Lima Central Catholic; Ray Hoying, senior, Fort Loramie; Jackson Bowlus, senior, Bluffton; Xavier Pernell, Lima Central Catholic.

Defensive backs: Trevon Baxter, senior, Columbus Grove; Tayte Giesige, junior, Bluffton; Gavin Barazza, senior, Columbus Grove; Michael Quatman, junior, Lima Central Catholic.

Second team All-NWC defense

Defensive line: Jayden Williams, junior, Lima Central Catholic; Jakob Leininger, senior, Columbus Grove; Kaleb Bergman, senior, Fort Loramie; Will Sheets, junior, Crestview;

Linebackers: Trent Wynkoop, junior, and Brody McCluer, sophomore, Columbus Grove; Jacob Hawk, sophomore, Allen East; Jaxon Buzard, sophomore, Delphos Jefferson.

Defensive backs: Ethan Hershberger, junior, Allen East; Hayden Perrott, senior, Crestview; Zach Dues, senior, Fort Loramie; Luke Rode, senior, Delphos Jefferson.

Honorable mention defense

Defensive line: Lane Paxson, sophomore, Allen East, J.J. Schnieders, senior, Lima Central Catholic.

Linebackers: Eli Grudich, senior, Fort Loramie; G’Vonte Davis, junior, Lima Central Catholic; Landon Kahle, junior, Spencerville; Brady Miller, junior, and Nelson Miller, sophomore, Delphos Jefferson; Kolten Grigsby, sophomore, Spencerville.

Defensive backs: Grady Smith, senior, Spencerville; Braxtyn Couts, senior, Crestview; Dakota Gerdemann, senior, Lima Central Catholic; Cam Smith, sophomore, Allen East; Alex Meyer, sophomore, Columbus Grove; Kellen Brotherwood, junior, Delphos Jefferson.

Offensive Player of the Year: Braxton Leeth, Crestview

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Caden Falke, LCC and Brady Basinger, Columbus Grove

Coach of the Year: Andy Schafer, Columbus Grove