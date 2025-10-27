Plenty going on in the Village of Convoy

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY – “An Afternoon of Roots, Rock and Blues #5” on stage with the Gonzo Band will be presented by the Village of Convoy Historical Society from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday, November 2. The doors will open at 1 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a 50-50 raffle, hot dogs, popcorn and drinks.

The month of December will be a busy one in Convoy. 2025 Christmas in the Village is planned for December 5-7, with the Festival of Trees, Kris Kringle Market & Sandwich Shop, Santa, pinata, kids face painting, cookie decorating, a pet parade, adult doormat painting, horse drawn wagon rides, a gingerbread house display, train displays, a fry pie sale, cookie walk, the O Holy Night children’s candlelight parade, Christmas music, downtown shopping and dining.

The Convoy Opera House will soon be very busy. VW independent file photo

A Daryl Wayne Dasher Christmas Show will be on stage at the Convoy Opera House from 6-8 p.m. Sunday December 14. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Presale tickets are $20 and are available by calling Dave Thomas at 260.639.2083. Food and drinks will be available.

The Village of Convoy Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help at the Opera House, Annex & Museum in 2026. Opportunities Include general repair, maintenance and painting, moving and rearranging, museum attendant, general cleaning, lift operation, and event assistance.

If you need a venue for a birthday party, reunion, graduation party, wedding events and more, the Opera House and Annex are available to rent. Contact Dave Thomas at 260.639.2083 or Rose Wherry at 419.513.1092 for more information.

The Village of Convoy Historical Society will be working on a project in 2026 to replace the Opera House Roof and add a secondary exit on the second floor to be installed at the rear of the Annex building.

The estimated cost for the two projects is $75,000. Grant requests will be made to the state, local, private, non-profit and federal funding sources. Additional donations from individuals and organizations are needed to help complete these necessary improvements. Anyone who would like to donate to the Village of Convoy Historical Society or enjoy 2026 membership, the cost is $30 for member; $60 for patron; $100 for sponsor, and $200 or more for Robert Nesbit level. Donations may be mailed to the Village of Convoy Historical Society, PO Box 605, Convoy, OH 45832.