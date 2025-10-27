Random Thoughts: playoff football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers completely around the OHSAA football playoffs, which will kick off around Ohio Friday night.

Long distance

Van Wert fans know just how widespread Region 14 has been and it’s no different this year. The 2020 state championship season was a tour of all parts of Ohio, except for the southeast portion. It’s no different this year, stretching from western Ohio to the Cleveland area.

Now, Division III Region 10 has stretched its boundaries. For example, Copley, very close to Akron, will be making a three hour trek to St. Marys to face the Roughriders Friday night. Parma Heights Holy Name will make a similar journey to Lima to face Shawnee. If St. Marys wins Friday night, the Roughriders will travel nearly three hours to Medina to face Buckeye. If Holy Name somehow upsets Shawnee, the Green Wave will have to gas up the buses for a three hour trip to Wapakoneta.

I understand the OHSAA has to balance out the regions with very similar numbers of teams, but it’s no wonder attendance has been dwindling at playoff games.

Division VII

With all due respect to other teams that qualified for the playoffs, the Division VII state champion is coming from Region 28. Obviously, Marion Local is the favorite but if the Flyers somehow stumble, it’ll be St. Henry.

Rematch?

Could Division VI Region 22 see a rematch between 10-0 Paulding and 9-1 Fairview in the regional quarterfinals? The answer is yes, if No. 5 seed Fairview defeats No. 12 seed Tinora in opening round action Friday night. Fairview won the regular season matchup between those two 49-28. I remember Paulding’s win over Fairview in Week No. 6 was a wild one, with the Panthers winning on a last second pass, 36-31. That game was played at Paulding and if the rematch comes to fruition, it’ll be played at Keysor Field again.

Title defense

Six of the seven defending state champions are back to defend their respective finals:

Division I: Olentangy Liberty

Division II: Avon

Division III: Columbus Bishop Watterson

Division IV: Indian Valley

Division VI: Coldwater

Division VII: Marion Local

The other defending champion, Ironton, was removed from the playoffs for recruiting violations.

I’ll make a prediction – it won’t be shocking to see at least five new state champions this year.

Third time a charm?

With Ironton out in Division V, Liberty Center becomes the presumed favorite to win the state title. The Tigers finished as the runner-up to Ironton last year and to Perry in 2024.

Opt out

As far as I know, just one team opted out of the football playoffs this year. In Division I, Region 1, where No. 11 seed John Marshall (3-7) said thanks, but no thanks. The Lawyers (yes, that’s their mascot name), were scheduled to make the short trip to face No. 6 seed Strongsville in the opening round. It’s not known why John Marshall opted out but regardless, it opened the door for Cleveland St. Ignatius (1-9) to get it. The Wildcats will be making the Ohio Turnpike trip to Perrysburg (8-2) in the revamped rankings. St. Ignatius has endured three consecutive 1-9 seasons but at one time, the Wildcats were a powerhouse. They’ve won 11 state football championships, including five straight from 1991-1995 and seven in eight years between 1988-95.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.