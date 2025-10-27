Real estate transfers 10/20-10/24/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from October 20-24, 2025.

John R. McGinnis, Emily J. Banks to John R. McGinnis, Emily J. Banks – a portion of Section 9 in Liberty Township.

Michelle Ann Tompkins, Billy Tompkins, Elizabeth Ellen Gray, Phillip Edward Engel, Kathleen Engel to Davis Farms LTD – a portion of Section 3 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 10 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 10 in Ridge Township.

Gary L. Teman, Stephanie Teman to Joshua T. Menke – a portion of Section 1 in Washington Township.

Maria Arnzen, Theodore Arnzen, James W. Arnzen, Kimberly S. Walburn, Jeanne L. Gulick, James A. Gulick, James Arnzen to Elaine A. Sheehan – Delphos subdivisions, lot 85.

Deb Sheets Living Trust, Deb Sheets Living Trust TR, Deborah Jo Sheets TR to Deborah J. Sheets Trust, Deborah J. Sheets TR, Dennis A. Sheets TR, David D. Sheets TR, Dale C. Sheets TR – a portion of Section 23 in Harrison Township.

Kiracofe Homes LLC to Lake W. Rider, Jennifer Rider – Van Wert inlots, lot 4576.

Estate of Rhett A. DeCamp, estate of Rhett DeCamp to Edgar Rice, Debbie Pollock, Jeff DeCamp, Tammy Painter, Mary Ann Young, Brandy Helmer – a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township.

Virgina L. Bidlack to Nicole Lynne Money, Van Wert inlots, lot 3677.

Kaitlyn C. Marbaugh, Kaitlyn Marbaugh to Jay C. Fleming, Kimberly M. Fleming – a portion of Section 35 in Pleasant Township.

James N. Reinhart II, Judith A. Reinhart to James N. Reinhart II, Judith A. Reinhart – Van Wert inlots, lot 1953.

Alan M. Trentman, Lauren Trentman, Alan Trentman to Hayden M. Brown – a portion of Section 35 in Washington Township.

Pamela K. Osborn, Robert Steven Sipe, Linda Owens, Kim R. Dailey, Larry Dailey, Chuck Owens, Beatriz Elena Potter to Ronald Boenker, Marietta Boenker – Willshire inlots, lot 226; lot 227; lot 228; lot 229.

Estate of Suzann Call, estate of Suzann Call ADM, Scott Call ADM to Phillip E. Schaefer, Pamela L. Schaefer, Aaron J. Schaefer, Belinda K. Schaefer – Willshire inlots, lot 230; lot 231; lot 232; lot 233.

Lisa Berry, Rick Berry to Lisa Berry, Rick Berry – a portion of Section 11 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 14 in Willshire Township.

Gary L. Taylor, Vickie S. Foster to Melfour LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 103; lot 104.

Gary L. Taylor to Melfour LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 107; lot 108.

Sue A. Bigham; Steven Bigham, Gary L. Baer, Betty Baer, Sandra Kay Klinger, Bruce Klinger, Steven L. Bigham, Betty L. Baer to Gary L. Baer, Betty Baer – Van Wert inlots, lot 723.

Estate of Kenneth A. Renner to Robert R. Renner Family Trust, Robert R. Renner Family Trust TR, Louise M. Renner Family Trust, Louise M. Renner Famly Trust TR, Carolyn M. Wolbert TR, Dennis J. Renner TR, Diana L. Stachler TR, Ridge Rd. Kids LLC, KC Reindeer LLC, Carol J. Renner – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Mary Lea to Bernard Lea – Willshire inlots, lot 7.

Rodney L. Cooper Living Trust, Rodney L. Cooper Living Trust TR, Kelly A. Cooper TR, Clayborn Family Living Trust, Clayborn Family Living Trust TR, George David Claybord TR, Sandra K. Clayborn TR to Jay C. Fleming, Kimberly M. Fleming, a portion of Section 35 in Pleasant Township.