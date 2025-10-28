Ceremony planned for fallen deputy

VW independent staff

90 years after his death, a memorial ceremony will be held for a Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputy who died while in the line of duty.

Forrest Good

On April 18, 1935, Deputy Forrest LeRoy Good, 44, was fatally shot while investigating a grain theft near the Ohio–Indiana state line, approximately half a mile north of U.S. Route 224 (Decatur Road) in Harrison Township. Deputy Good gave his life in the line of duty, courageously fulfilling his oath to protect and serve the citizens of Van Wert County.

The memorial ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 22, at the Van Wert County Courthouse.The ceremony is being hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 62 in partnership Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.