Council member facing property lawsuit

VW independent staff

A current member of Van Wert City Council is being sued by the city over a blighted property.

The lawsuit against Judy Bowers was filed September 24 in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Bowers is finishing her second term as a council at-large member and is seeking a third term.

The property in question is at 600 Leeson Ave and paperwork filed with the court indicates that on January 3, the city served Bowers with a 15-day notice notice to bring the property into compliance.

“The Defendant has had reasonable and ample notice, time and opportunity to abate the dangerous conditions and eliminate the public nuisance yet she has failed to bring it into complaince,” the city said in the suit.

The document also says that due to the building’s current condition, the Van Wert Engineering Department has determined it is a blighted property nuisance as it has been abandoned. The city claims the building adversely affects the surrounding community and nearby property values.

The city is seeking an order to have Bowers bring the property into compliance, order it demolished at her cost, or an order to transfer the property to a new owner.

The court calendar does not show any scheduled hearings on the matter.