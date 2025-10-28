Knights had some memorable moments

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — The journey through the Northwest Conference was a challenging one this season. Columbus Grove won the title for the third straight season, followed by Lima Central Catholic and Bluffton. All three teams finished the season state ranked and the three teams had a combined record of 24-6.

Crestview (6-4, 4-3 NWC) entered the Week No. 7 game against Bluffton 5-1, with the only loss coming to No. 1 Marion Local in the second week of the season. The Knights hung with Bluffton before eventually falling 49-34. The following week, Crestview was shut out by Columbus Grove 38-0 and last Friday, the Knights saw their season come to an end with a 21-13 loss to Lima Central Catholic.

Crestview quarterback Huxley Grose (4) hands off to running back Braxton Leeth (2). Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“Unfortunately the season is over far sooner than we had hoped but looking back, it was a season filled with many great moments,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “The first moment would be our two point defense against Allen East. In a back and forth contest, Allen East had the ball down one with about 30 seconds left, and they chose to go for two. Our defense stepped up and made the play and stopped their running back short of the goal line to seal the victory.”

“The next memorable moment was our fast and furious fourth quarter attempted comeback against LCC,” he continued. “After trailing by 21 entering the last quarter, our guys came through and just made play after play to try and get us back in it. Even though we weren’t able to pull it out, it showed our teams resilience and determination to never stop competing until the clock hits zero.”

Harting also said there were a collection of memorable moments where the offensive line and Braxton Leeth seemingly made magic, play after play. Leeth, who was named the NWC Offensive Player of the year, opened the season by rushing for a school record 419 yards and seven touchdowns against Parkway. He went on to finish with a school record 2,274 yards and 31 touchdowns and he leaves as Crestview’s all-time leading rusher (4,525 yards).

Quarterback Huxley Grose finished 96-of-156 passing for 947 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. His main targets throughout the season were Hayden Perrott (27-391, four touchdowns) and Liam Putman (28-297), who also set a school record with seven sacks against Delphos Jefferson. Braxtyn Couts finished as the team’s leading tackler (76), followed by Perrott (49), who also played special teams and converted 29-of-27 point after attempts, and ran a kickoff back for a touchdown.

Perrott was one of eight seniors on the team, along with Leeth, Grose, Putman, Couts, Jace Wehner, Luke Eggleston and Aiden Helt.

“This senior class will leave behind some huge holes that will be difficult to fill,” Harting stated. “Every single one of these seniors made great contributions to our team in their respective positions. They were a unique group as well in a sense that they have been providing leadership since the first day I got the job back when they were freshmen heading into their sophomore season.”

“This team was such a joy to be around,” he continued. “They loved the game of football and enjoyed being around each other. They never backed down from a challenge and they worked their butts off to put them in positions to win football games.”

While the senior class was small in size, Harting acknowleged there will be some big shoes to fill in 2026.

“As we head into next season, we will need to replace a lot of production from players who have played a ton of snaps,” Harting said. “We have a lot of great players returning but there will be opportunities for those willing to put in the work and put themselves in positions to compete on Friday nights. It starts in the weight room and we are excited to get back to work so we can have a successful 2026 campaign.”

The non-conference portion will have a different look next year. Wayne Trace remains on the schedule in Week No. 3, but former NWC foe Paulding will replace Parkway as the season opener. If all goes as expected, that game will be played at Crestview’s new field. Marion Local is off the schedule in Week No. 2, but another MAC school is on it, as the Knights will travel to Minster.

Also new next year, more than likely – high school NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) in Ohio. A vote of OHSAA member schools will take place next month and it’s expected to be approved. If its not, a court will most likely impose it.

“I’m not sure how this is going to work out, but it’s coming,” Harting said. “I think it could get interesting, especially with the recruiting violations that have recently taken place. I think that this only complicates the situation, but I guess we will see where it goes.”