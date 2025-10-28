Lincolnview plans Turkey Trot 5K/fun run

Submitted information

Join the Lincolnview Class of 2027 for a Thanksgiving run/walk 5K or fun run (for the littles) Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving eve November 26, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Lincolnview track and the run/walk will extend north on Hoaglin Center. The event is open to all and there will be raffles and a 50-50.

Register in person from 5-7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at the Lincolnview Elementary entrance or this Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lincolnview High School entrance, or see any junior, Mrs. Ringwald or Mrs. Hammons for a registration form. Money and completed order forms can also be taken to either office at the school or given to Mrs. Hammons or Mrs. Ringwald. Register by November 7. The cost is $25 (adult) $15 (child) and includes a free t-shirt.