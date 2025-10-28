OPSMA weekly prep football notebook

COLUMBUS — Week 10 of the 2025 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the 10th week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

-The Wapakoneta Redskins secured an outright Western Buckeye League Championship with a high-scoring 61-34 victory over Lima Bath, putting them at a perfect 10-0. Redskin quarterback Caleb Moyer rushed for 136 yards on 13 carries and had three rushing touchdowns. Moyer also completed 8 of 10 passes for 170 yards and threw three TD passes. Jarrett Mullen, who ran a kick-off back 97 yards for a score in the second quarter, rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries and 3 touchdowns. Wide-out Kaden Page had four receptions for 98 yards and two TDs.

-One week after setting school records for receptions in a game (18), season (52) and career (103) in a pivotal Northwest Conference win over Lima Central Catholic, Columbus Grove’s Trevon Baxter was in the spotlight once again. In a 48-38 win over No. 5-ranked (Div. VI) Bluffton that earned Grove the outright NWC championship, the 6-foot, 190-pound senior receiver/defensive back returned kickoffs 99 and 89 yards for touchdowns and, for the second straight week, intercepted a pass in the final minute to preserve the win. Bluffton junior quarterback Tayte Giesige had 362 all-purpose yards (226 passing, 136 rushing) and accounted for five touchdowns in the loss.

-St. Marys Memorial’s Bradey Triplett broke a school record with three field goals in the Roughriders’ 29-7 win over Elida. Triplett, who earned first team All-Western Buckeye League honors in soccer, kicked field goals from 36, 30 and 29 yards to raise his season total of eight makes in nine attempts. Triplett also made both of his point-after tries and recorded four touchbacks in six kickoffs.

-Though Defiance fell 17-14 in its regular season finale at Celina to miss out on the Division III Region 10 playoffs, senior star running back Kelten Gibbs closed out with a flourish. Gibbs rushed 27 times for 237 yards and one TD, bringing his season total to 1,717 yards and 15 scores on 186 carries, the third-highest single-season yardage mark in program history. Gibbs had five 200-yard games in his last six outings and the 1,362 yards in those six games alone would rank as the sixth-highest overall rushing season in school history.

-Paulding completed its first perfect 10-0 regular season in 37 years by pulling away from county rival Antwerp 33-6 with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Junior Jordan Manz broke the single-season school receiving yards record of 931 (Joe Fisher, 1988) in the process, now standing at 995 yards and 11 TDs on 43 receptions.

-Fairview senior kicker Landric VanderMade set the program’s single-season made PAT record of 46 while also setting a new single-game mark with his 10-10 performance on extra points in the Apaches’ 70-22 win over county rival Hicksville. Apache senior QB William Zeedyk had a hand in eight of the 10 TDs, completing 18-of-25 for 295 yards and five scores while rushing seven times for 142 yards and three TDs. Zeedyk is now just 52 yards away from 9,000 career passing yards and 113 away from 2,000 career rushing yards.

-Lexington’s Seven Allen put up a performance to be remembered during the Minutemen’s 43-35 Ohio Cardinal Conference championship-clinching win over Ashland in Week 10. Allen caught five passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, ran for 30 yards on four carries with a score and returned an interception 63 yards for a score to lead the Minutemen to an outright league championship for the first time since 2008 and the first league title since sharing it with Ashland in 2016. Joe Caudill also had a crazy night running for 140 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns and completing 9-of-12 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown of 94 yards to Allen to cap off the biggest win for the Lexington football program in the last 10 years.

-Ontario’s Gavin Miller was at it again as he completed 9-of-13 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors’ dominant 44-14 win over River Valley. He also added 60 yards rushing on 12 attempts while Kooper Kilgore put together a massive day with 225 yards rushing on 20 attempts with two touchdowns. Max Ciroli added 17 yards on seven carries with a score. Kilgore caught a 68-yard touchdown, Ciroli added a 26-yard score, and Trindon Flenoury had a 31-yard TD catch for a well-balanced offensive night for the Warriors.

-Shelby’s Brayden DeVito put up an insane performance in the final regular-season game of his career. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns while running for 72 yards on 18 carries with three more scores. He is now the program’s all-time career rushing touchdowns leader with 68 passing Brennan Armstrong’s previous record of 65. Brady Bowman caught five passes for 88 yards and a TD while Michael Shepherd had three catches for 38 yards and a TD. Avery Lambert caught five passes for 85 yards to round out a stellar offensive night for the Whippets. Travis Slone collected 12 tackles with three going for losses while Carter Kessler had five tackles and two TFLs. Gavin Baker had five tackles with a TFL and a sack for the defensive highlights.

-Lucas’ Brady Guegold ran for 165 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns in the Cubs’ 37-0 playoff-clinching win over Crestline. Tim Daley added 89 yards on 13 carries with a score and Alegacy Grose added four carries with 46 yards and a TD. Daley also had two catches for 20 yards and had three interceptions on defense to get the Cubs back into the playoffs for the 12th straight season.

-Ashland Crestview’s Liam Kuhn broke the program’s single-game passing touchdowns record when he tossed six in a 50-8 win over Mapleton. Kuhn completed 15-of-31 passes for 279 yards and six touchdowns while also adding 17 rushing yards. Ayden Reymer ran for 87 yards on nine carries with a touchdown and Bransen Hider added 60 yards on 10 carries. Karter Goon caught five passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns while Carson Keener added 73 yards on three catches with two TDs of his own. Hider caught a 37-yard touchdown and Max Durbin had two catches for 27 yards and a score. Wyatt Barber led the way defensively with 12 tackles with three tackles for loss and a forced fumble while Durbin had six tackles, three TFLs, a sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Reymer had four tackles with a TFL and an interception.

-Madison’s Kaleb Gordon made sure the Rams came away with a victory in the 60th edition of the Battle of Mansfield as his team beat Mansfield Senior 21-7 in Week 10. Gordon ran for 167 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown while Colton Adkins added 23 yards on eight carries with a score and Damarion Lloyd had 62 yards on four carries with a score. Gordon also led the way defensively with eight tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss while Gage Cyrus added seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in a huge victory for Madison.

-North Baltimore senior Cooper Clark had 123 yards receiving, 119 yards rushing and scored four TDs in a 49-8 win over Upper Scioto Valley that made the Tigers 10-0, the school’s first unbeaten regular season since 1995.

-Liberty-Benton almost had three 100-yards rushers in a 49-7 win over Van Buren that capped a 10-0 regular season by the No. 5-ranked (Div. V) Eagles. Zach Elchert rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns, Connor Barbara had 154 yards and two TDs, and Asher Norman had 94 yards and a TD.

-Andrew Schmackers’ 98-yard kickoff return touchdown proved to be the difference as Marion Local held off Coldwater 7-6 to capture a seventh consecutive Midwest Athletic Conference title — and sixth straight outright title — at Booster Stadium in Maria Stein. After a scoreless first half, Bryce Couchot kicked a 40-yard field goal with 1:39 to play in the third quarter to give Coldwater a 3-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Schmackers took the ball at the 2-yard line and was not touched in running it back. Couchot added a 27-yard field goal with seven minutes remaining in the game, but the Flyers held possession for the rest of the game for the program’s 74th straight victory

-Logan Doty capped his regular season campaign with a 109-yard rushing effort and one touchdown in Fairmont’s 14-7 win over Beavercreek. Doty heads into the playoffs with 1,071 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns. It is his second consecutive season with over 1,000 rushing yards.

-Springboro quarterback Max Miller threw for more than 200 yards for the fifth time this season as the Panthers blew out Miamisburg 35-7 in the regular season finale. Miller completed 19-of-25 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Billinski had a 118-yard receiving night on five catches for Springboro.

-Brody Gibbs threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns in leading Valley View to a rout of Waynesville, 48-0. Anthony Valenti caught sourpusses for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while Brodie Hopkins had two receptions for 75 yards and a score.

-Kolby Morgerson completed 14-of-21 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns as Carlisle routed Eaton 35-16. Morgerson, a junior, hit three different receivers for touchdowns and connected with six receivers total in the game. His TD passes went to Clayton Jewell (2 receptions, 44 yards), Drew Conger (1 reception, 34 yards) and Luke Richards (3 receptions, 21 yards).

-Jackson Kaufman ran wild with nine carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns in leading Fenwick to a 35-8 win over Carroll. Quarterback McCaffrey Halcomb completed 7-of-10 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with Hudson Kreke catching four of those passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

-Heading into the final week of the regular season, Dayton Christian junior Brody Schmidt (through 7 games) has 1,093 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, 569 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, 271 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns and 312 kick return yards.

-Brody O’Banion ran for 125 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in leading Edgewood to a 42-7 win over Monroe in the regular season finale.

-Leipsic finished their regular season at 9-1 with a 47-14 victory over Ada. The Vikings earned the 3rd seed in region 26 and will host a second round playoff game November 7. Marquis Williams ran 9 times for 186 yards and 4 touchdowns. Aaron Hazelton toted the ball 17 times, gaining 169 yards and catching a 34-yard pass. Marc Kirkendall threw for 276 yards and two TDs, Kirkendall also scored on a 44 yard TD run. Avery Paris hauled in 5 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

-A non-scoring 19-play drive that took nine minutes and 21 seconds off the fourth quarter clock helped the McConnelsville Morgan Raiders score a 21-12 Muskingum Valley League Large School Division victory at Duncan Falls Philo, clinching a playoff spot for the third time in four years. A Philo TD early in the fourth quarter made the score 21-12, Morgan. The Raiders took over with 11:02 left in the game at their own 19. Morgan would turn the ball over on downs at the Philo 13 with 1:43 remaining. Junior running back Tanner Bankes rushed for 99 yards and a score. Senior quarterback Haiden Pauley completed 15 of 18 passes for 135 yards and tossed two touchdown passes.

-It was quite a Senior Night for Beverly Fort Frye Senior Tyce Beardsley in the Cadets’ 46-14 Tri-State League win over Pt. Pleasant (WV). Beardsley surpassed the 1000-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season as he rushed for 200 yards on 12 carries, averaging 16.7 yards a carry and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense. Teammate Gavin Rauch had 133 yards on just nine rushes.

-Hayden Jones and Avery Pottmeyer helped lead the Waterford Wildcats, clinching the outright Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division Title with a 57-14 victory at Washington County rival Belpre. Jones rushed for 175 yards on eight carries with a touchdown. Pottmeyer threw for 142 yards and two scores. He also ran for two touchdowns.

-WR Erique Robertson from Maple Heights had an amazing game, earning Offensive Player of the Game in a victory over Gilmour Academy with a score of 52-24. He made 8 catches for 223 yards and scored four touchdowns. Maple Heights concludes the season with a record of 7-3, having competed as an independent as the Lake Erie League dissolved at the beginning of the season.

-Massillon RB Savior Owens was the sole offensive scorer in the 136th meeting between Massillon and McKinley. He amassed 121 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Tigers win their 10th consecutive game over the Bulldogs in one of the nation’s most recognized football rivalries, 21-14.

-Triway’s dual-threat quarterback, Luke Starr, showcased his skills in a conference game against Orrville, accumulating a total of 266 yards both in the air and on the ground. He completed 13 of 25 passing attempts for 142 yards and one touchdown. Furthermore, he rushed for 124 yards on 16 carries, achieving three touchdowns in a 27-21 victory on the road. His performance was instrumental in the Titans’ clinching the Principals Athletic Conference championship.

-Thanks to a 26-carry, 280-yard, three-TD rushing effort in Napoleon’s 49-0 win over Toledo Waite, Wildcat junior running back Hayden Groll set a new single-season school record with 1,635 rushing yards, breaking the 2001 mark of 1,627 set by Lamar Green. Senior teammate George Eggers had two rushing TDs, bringing his career overall TD total to 42, two away from the record of 44 (Tom Weaver, 1975-77).

-Deontre Long ran for 86 yards 2 TDs as Springfield routed Northmont 56-7. They win the GWOC (6-1) and will host a home game in the1st round. Long is one of the top RBs in the Miami Valley region.

-Max Miller 19-25 226 2TDs Miller leads GWOC in passing and leads Springboro to a big win. Brunicardi 13- 92 yards 3 TDs Isaiah Doerman 2 sacks. Springboro has a bye in the first round.

-Fairmont RB Logan Doty ran for a TD &109 yards in a 14-7 win over Beavercreek. Fairmont finishes regular season 5-5, while Beavercreek falls to 4-6.

-Wayne QB Kye Graham threw a TD pass and ran for 2 more while RB Isaiah Thompson ran for 123 yards 1 TD in Wayne 47-27 win over Centerville. Thompson also had a pick-6 while Ohio State commit Jamier Averette Brown showed out with 106 yards recieving and 1 TD, along with running a kickoff 87 yards for another TD. Wayne hosts in the first round.

-Larkin Thomas 4 TDs leads undefeated Tipp to 77-0 win. Thomas led the MVL in passing this season. Xavier Melton ran for 124 yards and 2 TDs while WR Jackson Robbins 3 TD catches were a season high. The Red Devils were #3 in recent State poll.

-Deante White 214 yds and 3 TD led the Bucs to another easy win. White has 1,736 yards and 24 TDs on the season. Gage Stephan TD helped propel Xenia (8-2) to a 39-12 win over Stebbins.

Piqua QB Chris Davis went 12-17 with 3 TD passes, while RB Debo Knisley (191 yards, TD) help lead the Trojans to a win and a playoff berth (6-4).

-RB Anthony Valenti TD run along with QB Brody Gibbs performance (7-8 172 yards 3 TD passes, 1 rushing) lead blowout win (48-0). Valley View wins the Southwest Buckeye League with a 9-1 record and 6-0 record in the conference.

-Brookeville Jayden Resor 3 TD runs and a INT lead Brookeville back to its winning ways with a 28-7 win. With the win Brookeville moves to 9- 1 on the season.

-Carlisle QB Kolby Morgerson (245 yards, 3 TDs) and RB Alex Collins 128 TD lead them to a 35-16 win over Eaton. With the win Carlise moves to 8-2.

-Belmont QB Aaron Dandrea (302 yards, 4TDs, 75 yards rushing, TD) dominated in the final game in a big win. Dandrea is the leading passer & rusher in DPS.

-Middletown QB Julius Reed threw a TD while Jordan Vann scored a rushing TD & nabbed a INT as Middletown defeated Princeton 14-7. Zymir Reed caught 6 passes for 111 yards and a TD. Middletown (8-2) is #1 seed in D-1 Region. Princeton falls to 9-1 on the season.

-Nile Hudson threw for 197 yards and 2 TDs while Sr RB Ryder Hooks had a career day (290 yards, 4 TDs) as Lakota East defeated Lakota Wast 42-28.

-Austin Gautier carried 28 times for 144 yards and one touchdown, and Caeleb Layton recorded a dozen tackles including four for loss with three sacks, in Nelsonville-York’s 27-12 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win at previously-undefeated Athens. The Buckeyes finished the regular season at 10-0 and as outright TVC-Ohio champions, and are the third-seeded squad in the Division V Region 19 playoffs.

-Portsmouth Notre Dame senior quarterback Luke Cassidy carried only eight times against Sciotoville East on Friday night, but amassed 249 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns in the Titans’ 34-0 shutout at East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I action. Cassidy also completed four passes on seven attempts for 56 yards. Cassidy was converted to quarterback this season from wide receiver, when 2024 first-team all-Southeast District Division VII signal-caller Ethan Kingrey suffered a broken collarbone in the Titans’ season opener. Senior running back Bryce McGraw also carried eight times, going for 115 yards and a one-yard touchdown run. The Titans qualified for the state playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, and are the sixth-seeded squad in Division VII Region 28.

-Wheelersburg senior quarterback Braylon Rucker completed 12-of-18 passes for 217 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed seven times for 72 yards in two touchdowns, in the Pirates’ 49-12 Southern Ohio Conference Division II win over Portsmouth West. As Rucker accounted for all seven Pirate touchdowns, fellow senior Brady Doss made six receptions for 128 yards and four TDs. The Pirates scored the final 35 points in the final 28 minutes, Wheelersburg went 10-0 for the 10th time in program history, captured their 38th all-time SOC championship, and qualified for the state playoffs for the 37th time in program history. Wheelersburg will be the top-seeded squad in the Division V Region 19 state playoffs.

-The Eastern Eagles of Pike County finished off their third straight 10-0 season Thursday evening with a 56-0 triumph at Green High School in Franklin Furnace. That takes Eastern to 32 straight regular season wins in a row. It also wrapped up the fourth straight Southern Ohio Conference I title. The Eagles are seeded fourth in the OHSAA Division VII Region 28.