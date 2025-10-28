Van Wert had ups and downs in 2025

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Van Wert’s 2025 football season was book-ended by wins and in the middle, it was a mixed bag for the Cougars (5-5, 4-5 WBL).

The season began with a pair of wins, 42-7 over Bryan and a nail-biting 19-14 win over Elida. In the home opener in Week No. 3, the Cougars fell to now-state ranked Bath 35-28, followed by a 38-37 overtime loss to then 0-3 Celina. A Week No. 5 trip to Defiance produced a 37-26 win over the northern Bulldogs, followed by a pair of losses to Wapakoneta (42-28) and St. Marys Memorial (42-35). In Week No. 8, the Cougars celebrated a 28-20 homecoming victory over Ottawa-Glandorf, but in a “must-win for the playoffs” game against Shawnee, Van Wert lost 45-24. Playing at home last Friday, the Cougars treated fans to a 52-18 win over Kenton in the season finale.

Micah Cowan contributed on offense, defense and special teams this season. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

“The season was kind of a blur as it seemed to go by so quickly, but as a team I love the way we started with a big win over Bryan and how we finished off the season with a big win over Kenton,” head coach Keith Recker said.

Once again, the Cougars were among the top WBL teams in terms of offense, averaging 374 yards and 33 points per game. In fact, Van Wert now has the state’s longest active streak of scoring at least 10 points in a game, 79 games. Sophomore quarterback Zach Crummey started all 10 games and completed 181-of-266 passes (68 percent) for 2,351 yards, 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Included in that total was a school record 461 yards vs. St. Marys Memorial. Sophomore running back Xavier Kelly led the team in rushing with 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns on 169 carries. Crummey added nine rushing touchdowns. The receiving corp was a balanced one. Micah Cowan finished with 73 receptions for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns and Keaten Welch added 43 catches for 595 yards and six scores. Kelly grabbed 32 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns and Evan Keuneke added 21 receptions for 240 yards.

Cowan (61 tackles, five interceptions, one sack), Welch (50 tackles, interception) and Kelly also played in the defensive backfield, as did Cohen Bragg (61 tackles, two interceptions). All are underclassmen.

“What a difference a year made for our backs, receivers, and defensive backs,” Recker said. “As freshmen and sophomores in 2024 there were a lot of growing pains and this past season as sophomores and juniors I thought they showed a lot of growth and were very productive for our team. The good thing is they continued to get better throughout the season, whether it be with reads, assignments, coverages, and even physically.”

The 2025 season was marred by injuries, especially up front. Linemen Javon Smith, Payton Morefield, Trevor Dotson and Conner Harris were among those that missed at least one game due to injury. Smith was sidelined for the first nine games. Linebacker Maddox Workman missed multiple games as did defensive back Finley Dickinson.

“Injuries, unfortunately, are part of the game and I thought our guys never used them as an excuse,” Recker stated. “We showed up every Friday with the players who were able to play and we competed to the best of our ability.”

13 seniors were on the sideline for the final time last Friday night – Dickinson, Dotson, Morefield, Smith, Harris, Kaiven Welch, Cam Werts, Colton Richardson, Caine Shobe, Geary Hilleary, Griffin McCracken, Briggs Wallace, and Nick Edwards. McCracken converted 43-of-45 extra point attempts and was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts, including a school record 51-yarder. Wallace was the team’s leading tackler (87) and Edwards led the team with six sacks.

“Our seniors did a good job of creating a positive atmosphere that made all of their teammates feel an important part of the team,” Recker said. “All 13 seniors started on offense, defense, or special teams, which shows that they were a very productive group for us. We appreciate all their efforts toward our football program.”

The goal for 2026, Recker said, is to become a stronger team, especially in the trenches.

“We challenge our guys every day to become the best version of themselves, so that will continue as we begin our offseason workouts in the weight room,” he said. “We have to become a stronger team, as we saw the difference in strength in games we struggled defending the run and games we struggled with blocking. As coaches we will continue to find the best ways to put our players in positions to succeed, whether that be with tweaks to our scheme or adjustments to drills, practice, etc.”

“The offseason is an exciting time for our team to come together in pursuit of being their best,” he added.

When the 2026 season rolls around NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) may be part of the game. OHSAA member schools will vote next month on a proposal that, if approved, would allow student-athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness. If member schools vote down the proposal, it’s expected a court will make it permissible.

“I’m not sure NIL will have much of an affect in our area and the rural areas,” Recker said. “It could become crazy very quickly, especially in the big cities, if the proper rules and protocols aren’t put in place and enforced. With Ohio being one of the last states to adopt NIL then hopefully we can see what has and what hasn’t worked in other states and make some good decisions in implementing NIL in Ohio. It seems inevitable that it will be here, so instead of fighting it we might as well use it within the rules and regulations set and hopefully it can have a positive benefit to our athletes.”

“My hope is it is vastly different from the college model of paying players to come to a certain school.”