Van Wert leaf pickup to start Nov. 24

VW independent staff

Leaf pickup in Van Wert will begin on Monday, November 24, and will run weekly with the last day being Friday, December 19.

Residents should make sure their leaves are in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday. If leaves are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb, they will not be picked up.

There is no breakdown from ward to ward so please make sure leaves are curbside by 7 a.m. each Monday.