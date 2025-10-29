Big instant lottery winner in Delphos

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — A Brooklyn, New York, resident hit it big playing the Ohio Lottery in Delphos earlier this month.

The person, who has not been identified, won $40,000 a year for 25 years on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Payout. She chose the $500,000 cash option. After state and federal taxes totaling 27.125 percent, she will receive $364,375.

Love’s Travel Stop #555 on E. 5th St. sold the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash Payout is a $20 Scratch-Off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.