Big instant lottery winner in Delphos
VW independent staff
DELPHOS — A Brooklyn, New York, resident hit it big playing the Ohio Lottery in Delphos earlier this month.
The person, who has not been identified, won $40,000 a year for 25 years on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Payout. She chose the $500,000 cash option. After state and federal taxes totaling 27.125 percent, she will receive $364,375.
Love’s Travel Stop #555 on E. 5th St. sold the winning ticket.
$1,000,000 Cash Payout is a $20 Scratch-Off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.
POSTED: 10/29/25 at 8:38 pm. FILED UNDER: News