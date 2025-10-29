National Employment Disability Month observed locally

Taya (top left) has worked at Kroger for 13 years, and Dakota (right) has worked at McDonald’s for a year. Nathan (bottom) works at Adams Memorial Hospital. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County joined communities across the nation in celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) throughout October. The annual observance recognizes the vital contributions of workers with disabilities and the employers who make inclusive workplaces a reality.

On Thursday, October 24, more than 80 individuals, family members, and support staff gathered at Willow Bend Country Club to celebrate successful employment. The event, hosted by the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities, honored 58 individuals and 32 local employers for their commitment to inclusive employment.

The employment billboard on Westwood Drive highlights three individuals whose hard work and dedication reflect the spirit of the month.

Taya has worked at Decatur Kroger for 13 years and enjoys helping her customers. She also enjoys reading, watching the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes, and spending time with her cat, Daisy.

Dakota recently celebrated his one-year anniversary at McDonald’s in Delphos. He assists co-workers and takes pride in keeping the restaurant clean. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with family and friends and playing video games.

Nathan is employed at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur. He enjoys working out in the hospital’s fitness center, staying informed about political issues, and focusing on his physical, spiritual, and intellectual health.

The board extended gratitude to the many employers across Van Wert County who have opened their doors, created opportunities, and recognized the value that individuals with disabilities bring to the workplace. Their commitment not only changes lives – it strengthens the entire community.

Local employment supports are made possible in part through funding received from property tax dollars, which fund services that prepare individuals for work, connect them with employers, and provide ongoing support for job success. These local dollars ensure that people with developmental disabilities can achieve meaningful employment and independence, right here at home.

The Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities extended a heartfelt thank you to the co-workers, families, and community members who continue to believe in the power of inclusive employment.