Retired employees group to meet

The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc) will hold its next chapter meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 12, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.

The scheduled speaker is Peyton Denning from the Northwest Ohio Community Action Council. She will address homelessness in Van Wert County. Retired employees and guests are welcome. Join PERI at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts and a time of fellowship.