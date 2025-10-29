Retirees luncheon…

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees met on Wednesday, September 24, at Pizza Hut in Van Wert with the following in attendance (front row, left to right): Kay Sluterbeck (guest), Paula Giessler-Scott, Sharon Baer, Vivian Langhals, Dorothy Helmke, Nancy Wollenhaupt, Gloria Tumblin. (Back Row: left to right) Terry Knebel, Royce Baden, Phil Steinen, Val Sluterbeck, Doug Watson, Lela Brenneman, Linda Holden, Loren Shindeldecker, and Dewaine Johnson. Not pictured, Sue Karst.

Each attendee enjoyed the delicious buffet or their favorite dish from the menu at the luncheon. It was a wonderful time to reconnect, share updates, and appreciate the company of longtime colleagues. All retired employees and guests of Central Mutual Insurance Co are welcome to attend our monthly luncheons, held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Pizza Hut. The luncheons will resume after the busy holiday season. Photo submitted