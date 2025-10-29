Veterans spaghetti dinner…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held a free spaghetti dinner for all the veterans in the Van Wert County area last Thursday. A nice group of veterans enjoyed a free dinner and the chance to catch up with their fellow veterans on this evening. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a motto “As long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them”. Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to sponsor this free event for veterans as a way of saying thank you for your service to our country. Photo submitted