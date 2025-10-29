VWHS to host Veterans Day program

Submitted information

A reminder that Van Wert High School will honor local veterans with its annual Veterans Day assembly at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, November 11, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. It’s open to all area veterans and community members.

Veterans, their families, and community members are invited to enjoy coffee from Convoy Road Coffee Roasters and cookies from McKenzie’s Munchies, available beginning at 10 a.m. in the NPAC lobby.

The student-led assembly will feature a variety of tributes, including videos and poems created by students from Van Wert High School. All three high school choirs (Freshmen Choir, sophomore Women’s Chorus, and Concert Choir) will perform the National Anthem together.

Should there be a two-hour delay, the event will start at the same time and place. Should there be a three-hour delay, the assembly will move to the high school gym with seating on the visitor’s side, and will begin at 11:25 a.m. If school is canceled, the assembly will be canceled as well.