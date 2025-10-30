Capital campaign donation…

The YWCA of Van Wert County thanks First Federal of Van Wert for its generous contribution to the YWCA’s ongoing capital campaign. First Federal’s support helps the YWCA continue its work of providing safe shelter, advocacy, and life-changing programs for children, individuals and families throughout the community. To learn more about the YWCA capital campaign or how you can get involved, call 419.238.6639 or visit www.ywcavanwert.org. Pictured, from left to right, are Ty Coil, First Federal Marketing Coordinator; Terra Bonifas, First Federal Administrative Officer; Suzie Grimes, First Federal Chief Financial Officer; Kimberly Laudick, YWCA President/CEO; Julie Burenga, YWCA Campaign Chair, and Brian Renner, First Federal President/CEO. Photo submitted