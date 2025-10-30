Help coming for families in need

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, and Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman today announced a plan to provide up to $25 million in support for food assistance to help families that may soon be affected by the anticipated suspension of federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Governor DeWine has signed an executive order directing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to give $7 million to various Ohio food banks and up to $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 63,000 Ohioans – including more than 57,000 children – who are at or below 50 percent of the federal poverty level.

Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Senate President Rob McColley and Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman. Photos provided

Recently, the Ohio Senate was forced to protect the Budget Stabilization Fund (BSF), otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, from potentially being used to cover hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of SNAP benefits during the federal government shutdown.

“The BSF is there to protect Ohio’s balanced budget from any potential unexpected shortfalls,” said Senate President McColley. “This plan simply redirects resources to neighborhood food banks that work on the front lines with families who need help during this challenging time.”

“Although SNAP is a federally managed and federally funded program, Ohio is taking intentional steps to provide relief for those families who will be most impacted by the loss of these benefits,” said Speaker Huffman.

Specifically, Governor DeWine’s executive order directs ODJFS to allocate $7 million to regional food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

In addition, ODJFS will effectively double the monthly benefit for the state’s 63,000 Ohio Works First recipients. Ohio Works First provides needed assistance to low-income families with children – at or under 50 percent of the federal poverty level – using TANF funds. Recipients will receive their usual monthly benefit on November 1. Then, as long as SNAP benefits are unavailable during the month of November, they will receive an additional weekly benefit equaling approximately one quarter of their typical monthly allotment.

Providing benefits on a weekly basis will allow Ohio to react appropriately when federal funding resumes.

“While we will always do everything we can to support Ohioans who need it most, this is not a viable, long-term solution,” Governor DeWine cautioned. “SNAP is a federal program that is specifically federally funded. The best solution remains the simplest one: pass the continuing resolution and reopen the federal government.”

Approximately 1.4 million Ohioans receive a total of $264 million in food benefits from SNAP each month. The average monthly SNAP benefit per person is about $190.

“Governor DeWine’s approach allows us to allocate funds using ordinary distribution channels – providing targeted support to families in greatest need, while also assisting food banks, which can reach people quickly and directly,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder.

ODJFS will move immediately to distribute funds to food banks. The department expects Ohio Works First recipients to begin receiving emergency relief benefits by November 7.