The Crestview community showed up in full force to celebrate the Division IV state cross country champion Knights on Saturday. Hours after winning the title, the first cross country state championship in school history and in Van Wert County history, the team returned from Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park and went through Wren before returning to Convoy. The Knights also celebrated the accomplishments of two girls who qualified as individuals. Check the Sports page for details and more pictures. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent