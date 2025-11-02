Crestview to host Veterans Day program

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Middle and High School will hold a Veterans Day program from 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, November 11, in the school auditeria for all veterans in the community. Guests will first enjoy donuts, coffee/juice, and entertainment from the music department. To conclude the program, a “reverse walk through” will be held for students to stop by and thank the veterans in person.

Middle and high school students are strongly encouraged to RSVP any guests with their grade-level social studies teacher by Friday, November 7. Veterans should park in the lot outside of the auditeria and elementary gym and enter through doors 5, 6 or 7.