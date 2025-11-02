OHSAA volleyball state tournament set
COLUMBUS – The 51st Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at three sites in the Dayton area. The Nutter Center at Wright State University will once again host the state championship matches and some semifinal matches, while Wittenberg University and Vandalia Butler High School will also host semifinals.
OHSAA Girls Volleyball State Tournament Pairings
Home team listed first. Pairings include state rank from final regular-season OHSVCA coaches poll. All matched streamed live on NFHS Network.
Division I
No. 2 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (24-2) vs. Mentor (21-5), Saturday, noon at Vandalia Butler High School
Loveland (N/A) vs. Cincinnati No. 1 Seton (26-0), Saturday, 2 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School
Championship Match: Sunday, 11 a.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division II
No. 5 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (17-9) vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (25-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Wittenberg University
No. 2 Rocky River Magnificat (22-4) vs. No. 3 Avon (25-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at Wittenberg University
Championship Match: Sunday, 3 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division III
No. 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-5) vs. No. 8 Tipp City Tippecanoe (27-0), Friday, 11 a.m. at Wittenberg University
No. 2 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (26-1) vs. Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin (17-9), Friday 1:30 p.m. at Wittenberg University
Championship Match: Saturday, 6 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division IV
Alliance Marlington (25-2) vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley (24-3), Thursday, noon at Wright State University, Nutter Center
No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (25-2) vs. No. 4 Byesville Meadowbrook (25-2), Thursday, 2 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Championship Match: Saturday, noon at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division V
Marion Pleasant (23-1) vs. New Lexington (N/A), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School
No. 9 Mentor Lake Catholic (17-10) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (23-4), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School
Championship Match: Sunday, 1 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division VI
No. 1 New Bremen (25-2) vs. No. 3 Newark Catholic (25-0), Thursday, 4 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Independence (20-6) vs. No. 2 St. Henry (22-5), Thursday, 6 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Championship Match: Saturday, 2 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division VII
No. 5 Monroeville (24-2) vs. No. 3 Russia (N/A), Thursday, 6 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic (22-5) vs. No. 1 Tiffin Calvert (27-0), Thursday 8 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School
Championship Match: Saturday, 4 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
