OHSAA volleyball state tournament set

COLUMBUS – The 51st Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at three sites in the Dayton area. The Nutter Center at Wright State University will once again host the state championship matches and some semifinal matches, while Wittenberg University and Vandalia Butler High School will also host semifinals.

OHSAA Girls Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first. Pairings include state rank from final regular-season OHSVCA coaches poll. All matched streamed live on NFHS Network.

Division I

No. 2 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (24-2) vs. Mentor (21-5), Saturday, noon at Vandalia Butler High School

Loveland (N/A) vs. Cincinnati No. 1 Seton (26-0), Saturday, 2 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School

Championship Match: Sunday, 11 a.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division II

No. 5 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (17-9) vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (25-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Wittenberg University

No. 2 Rocky River Magnificat (22-4) vs. No. 3 Avon (25-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at Wittenberg University

Championship Match: Sunday, 3 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division III

No. 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-5) vs. No. 8 Tipp City Tippecanoe (27-0), Friday, 11 a.m. at Wittenberg University

No. 2 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (26-1) vs. Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin (17-9), Friday 1:30 p.m. at Wittenberg University

Championship Match: Saturday, 6 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division IV

Alliance Marlington (25-2) vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley (24-3), Thursday, noon at Wright State University, Nutter Center

No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (25-2) vs. No. 4 Byesville Meadowbrook (25-2), Thursday, 2 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Championship Match: Saturday, noon at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division V

Marion Pleasant (23-1) vs. New Lexington (N/A), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School

No. 9 Mentor Lake Catholic (17-10) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (23-4), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School

Championship Match: Sunday, 1 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division VI

No. 1 New Bremen (25-2) vs. No. 3 Newark Catholic (25-0), Thursday, 4 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Independence (20-6) vs. No. 2 St. Henry (22-5), Thursday, 6 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Championship Match: Saturday, 2 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division VII

No. 5 Monroeville (24-2) vs. No. 3 Russia (N/A), Thursday, 6 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic (22-5) vs. No. 1 Tiffin Calvert (27-0), Thursday 8 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School

Championship Match: Saturday, 4 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center