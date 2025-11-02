Operation Christmas Child approaching

VW independent staff/submitted information

Volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 17-24. Nearly 5,000 drop-off locations will open across the country in November, including one in Van Wert.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children in 2025 with the hope of Jesus.

Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

“Samaritan’s Purse works around the world to help people in need, but it’s not about good works— it’s about the Gospel,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please prayerfully consider packing a shoebox this year with Operation Christmas Child. These simple gifts open the door for us to share the true meaning of Christmas.”

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off. Local drop-off locations and hours in Van Wert are listed below:

Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert Decatur Road:

Monday, November 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, November 18: 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 19, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, November 20, 4-6 p.m.

Friday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, November 22, 9-11 a.m.

Sunday, November 23, 12-2 p.m.

Monday, November 24, 9-11 a.m.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 232 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.