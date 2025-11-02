Willshire house fire…

Firefighters from Willshire, Ohio City and Rockford were dispatched to a house fire on Green St. in Willshire early Sunday morning. The initial call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m., after the resident awoke to smoke in the home. He was able to escape but unfortunately, a dog perished in the fire. The blaze was brought under control within an hour and firefighters worked on hot spots in various locations of the house. The home sustained heavy damage. Van Wert County CERT was at the scene to help with traffic control and to provide firefighters with water and coffee. Willshire Fire Chief Jeff Henderson said the caues of the fire is under investigation. Bob Barnes photos