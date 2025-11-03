Blippi brings the band to Van Wert

By Quincy Thompson

Families can get ready to sing, dance, and learn together when Blippi: Join The Band Tour comes to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 23. The doors will open at 1 p.m., giving families plenty of time to find their seats and settle in for an afternoon of musical fun and discovery. Thanks to the support of presenting sponsor Danfoss and supporting sponsor First Financial Bank, this family-friendly performance makes it easy for everyone to experience the joy of live entertainment right here in Van Wert.

Blippi has captured the hearts of millions of young learners around the world, and now he’s bringing that same energy and curiosity to the stage in an interactive show full of catchy tunes, colorful visuals, and hands-on engagement. Kids will love joining Blippi and his band as they explore instruments, rhythm, and sound in a way that makes learning come alive through music. It’s a show designed to make kids move, groove, and giggle, while parents enjoy the smiles and memories being made.

Shown above are Grace Spieles, Tyler Rice, Erin Pohlman, Shana Mosier, Frank Barazda, and Meah Johnson. Photos submitted

Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, their singing and dancing buddies and live musicians to explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, through all your favorite Blippi hits.

At Van Wert Live, we know that families are at the heart of what makes entertainment meaningful. The Blippi: Join The Band Tour is scheduled intentionally for an early Sunday afternoon to make it as convenient as possible for parents, grandparents, and caregivers to enjoy a special day out with their little ones. From toddlers to early learners, this show offers a fun and educational environment that brings everyone together. Come be a part of pure joy and connection through the arts.

Whether it’s your child’s first live show or a return to the Niswonger for another unforgettable experience, Blippi’s infectious curiosity and enthusiasm will make this a day your family will never forget. So grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar, and move those feet with Blippi and get ready for a musical performance that’s fun for the whole family. Come celebrate the magic of music and imagination – because entertainment is alive in Van Wert!

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.