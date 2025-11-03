CERT seeking donations for fire victim

On Sunday, November 2, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Willshire Fire Department for a house fire on Green St. CERT is working to raise support for the resident. It has been determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.



Adult male: Pants 38/32, Shirts 2XL, Footwear 11, Coats 2XL.

Please include Case No.1478 with your donation to ensure it is distributed to the correct person. Donations should be taken to Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Donations will be collected until Sunday, November 9.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Please include the Case No. 1478 in the memo. Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include the case number in the donation note.