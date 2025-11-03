Council, school board, trustee races, issues on the ballot

Tuesday is Election Day throughout Ohio. The polls will be open statewide from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Locally, there are just a handful of races on the ballot, but over a dozen issues. Results will be published on the News page as they become available.

Council races

Five people are running for three Van Wert City Council At-Large seats. Two of the candidates are incumbents seeking re-election: Judy Bowers, who is serving her second term and Jana Ringwald, who is finishing her first term. The remaining three candidates are Hall Block, Dewaine Johnson and Kirby Kelly. Incumbent Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Council President Thad Eikenbary is running unopposed, along with three other incumbent council members – First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts, and Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore. Incumbent Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall is not seeking re-election and will be replaced by Eric Hurless, who is running unopposed.

Johanna M. Quarles is the only person to file for Van Wert city treasurer.

Convoy

Four people filed to run for four village council seats – Gregory A. Black, Michael Dirr, William B. Dull and Neal Orsbon. In addition, just one person, Donal Duncan, filed to run for the Convoy Village Board of Trustees of Public Affairs.

Elgin

No one filed to run for mayor and no one filed for any of the four seats that are up for election.

Middle Point

Five people filed to run for four village council seats and four of them are incumbents – Adam Blockberger, Tonya L. Hoghe, Lisa A. Merkle and Toni C. Wisher. Shane Shugart is the lone challenger.

Ohio City

Julie R. Mulvey Linn was the only person to file for mayor. The unexpired term will end December 31, 2027. Four people filed for four seats on Ohio City Village Council – Gloria L. Agler, Robin E. McConn, Timothy E. Moody and Charles Zappa.

Scott

Four village council seats are coming open and two people filed to run – Eric Baker and Stephen Yoder.

Venedocia

Two people filed petitions to run for an unexpired term as mayor – P.J. Burnett and Vernon Hobbs. The term will end December 31, 2027. In addition, four council seats are up for election but just two people filed to run – Doug Price and Isaac Young.

Willshire

Four people filed to run for four village council seats – John T. Havill, Bryan Hess, Denise Knowles and Gaige Slaven.

Wren

Four council seats are up for grabs, but no one filed petitions to run.

School board races

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will have a new member in 2026, but there is no race. Incumbent Scott Mull is not seeking re-election, so his spot will be filed by Thaison E. Leaser. Incumbent Gregory Blackmore is seeking re-election and incumbent Anthony Adams filed to fill an unexpired term for his own seat. He too is running unopposed.

Four people are running for three seats on the Crestview school board. Three are incumbents – Lori A. Bittner, Nanette Grace and Bradley D. Perrott. The challenger is John William Dowler.

Three seats are up for election in Lincolnview Local Schools district and three incumbents are running unopposed – Eric Germann, Lori L. Snyder and Mark Zielke.

Township trustee races

There are just two township trustee races in Van Wert County. Three people are running for two Harrison Township trustee seats – Dustin K. Figley, James W. Kitson and John Staten. Three people are running for two trustee seats in Willshire Township – Bradley E. Michaud, Randy Oechsle and Adam M. Schumm.

Issues

15 issues will appear on the ballot, but only two are countywide. Both countywide issues are property tax replacement levies for Van Wert County Council on Aging. One is a five year, 0.25 mill levy, while the other is a five year, 0.2 mill levy. The latter also benefits Delphos Senior Citizens Inc.

The majority of Van Wert County voters, but not all, will decide on two other levies this fall. One is a property tax replacement levy for the Brumback Library District, 0.5 mills for a continuing period of time. The other is for Vantage Career Center, a continuing 0.7 mill property tax renewal for permanent improvements. Voters in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Paulding and Putnam counties will also decide on the issue for the vocational school.

11 other local issues are on the November ballot.

Village of Convoy – five year, 2.7 mill property tax renewal for operating expenses.

Village of Middle Point – five year, 3 mill property tax renewal for fire expenses.

Village of Middle Point – five year 1.3 mill property tax renewal for current expenses.

Village of Scott (overlaps Van Wert and Paulding counties) – five year, 3 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses.

Village of Wren – five year, 2.5 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses.

Village of Wren – five year, 3.5 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses.

Jennings Township – five year, 1.7 mill property tax replacement for fire and EMS.

Tully Township – five year, 0.7 mill property tax renewal for current expenses.

Spencerville Local School District (overlaps with Allen and Auglaize counties) – five year, 1.4 mill property tax renewal for permanent improvements.

Ridge Township Fire District – five year, 2.2 property tax renewal for fire and EMS protection.

Wayne Trace Local School District (overlaps with Paulding County) – 0.75 percent proposed income tax renewal for current expenses.