Ceremony held for former Post commander

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

High level state officials, including Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones gathered in Van Wert Monday afternoon for a dedication ceremony honoring a former commander of the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On October 28, 1970, Van Wert Patrol Post Commander Lt. James A. Kirkendall died in a crash involving two trucks on U.S. 33, just west of Saint Johns in Auglaize County. Lt. Kirkendall was traveling west on the rain-slicked road and clipped the left rear of a truck while changing lanes. His patrol vehicle spun into the eastbound lane and was struck by another truck. He was just 45 and was survived by his wife and two children, Mike and Lori.

Governor Mike DeWine (left) chats with Mike Kirkendall during Monday’s dedication ceremony. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Governor DeWine and Col. Jones joined members of Lt. Kirkendall’s family to unveil a memorial sign, dedicating the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 33, between County Road 191 and Boundry Road in Auglaize County as the Lieutenant James A. Kirkendall Memorial Highway.

“Dedicating this highway in the name of Lieutenant Kirkendall is making a promise that we will never forget his sacrifice,” Governor DeWine said to those in attendance. “A promise that his story will not fade with time and a promise that the values he lived by, service and courage, will continue to guide us as a state.”

Lt. Kirkendall was well known in the community and among fellow law enforcement officers. He had served at a number of patrol posts around Ohio, including Georgetown, Troy, Sidney, Dayton, Urbana, Findlay, Massillon, and Springfield before coming to Van Wert. His career spanned 21 years and prior to that, he was a veteran of World War II.

“That gives us some indication of his sacrifice and also the sacrifice of his family,” Governor DeWine said.

“55 years after Lieutenant Kirkendall’s passing, his example continues to reflect the highest ideals of service,” said Colonel Jones said. “This highway dedication stands as a permanent reminder of his leadership and the enduring legacy he left within the division.”

State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Angela King (R-Celina), the primary sponsors of House Bill 51, attended the ceremony and shared brief remarks and Kirkendall’s son Mike spoke as well, reminiscing and sharing stories about his late father. Van Wert Patrol Post Commander Joseph Sisco, Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert Mayor Kenneth Markward and Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach were among those in attendance.