L’view hosting two Veterans Day programs

VW indepependent staff/submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Schools will be honoring Lincolnview community veterans on two upcoming days. On Friday, November 7, Llincolnview will host a school-wide Veterans Day event starting at 10 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. If there is a school weather delay, then the program will start at 1:30 p.m. K-12 Lincolnview students are strongly encouraged to turn in their Veterans Day form if they have a veteran coming to Friday’s program by Wednesday.

Lincolnview will also be honoring veterans with a separate program and meal at 12 p.m. Sunday, November 9, in the Lincolnview Elementary gymnasium. The deadline has passed for tickets for Sunday’s program.