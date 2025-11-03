Real estate transfers 10/27-10/31/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from October 27-31, 2025.

Darlene Ann Kemper, Donald L. Kemper to Donald Kemper Irrevocable Trust, Donald Kemper Irrevocable Trust TR, Darlene Kemper Irrevocable Trust, Darlene Kemper Irrevocable Trust TR, Lynn Miller TR, Dena Martz TR – Delphos inlots, lot 910.

Donna M. Holloway, Melvin P. Hochstetler Jr, Gerald A. Imperial-Rogers, Gerald A. Rogers, Beth R. Imperial-Rogers, Glenn C. Rogers, Dora M. Rogers, Carolyn D. Tyas to Carolyn D. Tyas Living Trust, Carolyn D. Tyas Living Trust TR, Jason P. Tyas TR, Jennifer A. Daughtery TR – a portion of Section 18 in Hoaglin Township.

CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC to Fireside Joshua Tree LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 301.

Alexandra Rose Leopold, Alexandra Rose Fricke, Noah Fricke to Marie R. Leopold – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 230; lot 230.

Troy S. Treece, Leah P. Treece to Otreece Properties LLC — a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Kollan J. Dull, Kollan Dull to Emily Bihn – Ohio City inlots, lot 140.

D&D Farms Inc. to D&D Farms Inc. – a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

D&D Farms Inc. to James D. Snyder, Kristie L. Snyder – a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

D&D Farms Inc. to Dennis A. Merriman Trust, Dennis A. Merriman Trust TR, Andrea S. Merriman Trust, Andrea S. Merriman Trust TR – a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

Kathleen J. Cooper, Richard P. Cooper to Shawn Cooper, Aaron Cooper – Van Wert inlots, lot 1797.

Daniel M. Miller to Jose Martinez Jimenez – Van Wert inlots, lot 2705.

Gary K. Patterson, Stacy Patterson to Brook Hilleary – Ohio City inlots, lot 136.

Marjorie R. Eustler Revocable Living Trust, Marjorie R. Eustler Living Trust TR, Frances Price TR to Hollie Ford – Venedocia inlots, lot 46.

Gary F. Myers, Judith A. Myers to Myers Family Trust, Myers Family Trust TR, Gary F. Myers TR, Judy A. Myers TR, Clint Myers TR – Middle Point inlots, lot 112; lot 113; lot 114.

David A. Rable to Kari Casto – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 147; lot 148.

JDL Investments LLC to Alejandra Lucas De Jesus – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 64.

Monica J. Pabst, Jeffrey Gamble, Debbie Gamble to Vicki L. Smith – Elgin inlots, lot 80; lot 81.

Vicki L. Smith, Larry A. Smith, Jeffery Gamble, Debbie Gamble to Monica J. Pabst — Elgin inlots, lot 80; lot 81.

Tin Cap Investments LLC to Austin M. Carnahan, America L. Carnahan – Van Wert inlots, lot 1983.

Austin R. Grisez, Austin Grisez to Gary Keith Patterson, Stacy Lynn Patterson – a portion of Section 35 in Liberty Township.

William T. Short III, Katlyn J. Short, Katlyn J. Smith to Kollan Dull – Ohio City inlots, lot 592.

Joseph P. Bilimek, Connie D. Bilimek to Isabel Thrasher – a portion of Section 8 in Ridge Township.

Beverly Beatty to LMSD Farms LLC – a portion of Section 4 in Tully Township.

Christine L. Welker, Chris L. Welker to Logan M. Welker – Van Wert inlots, lot 1360.

Jerald G. Wermer, Jill E. Wermer to Jerald G. Wermer, Jill E. Wermer – Van Wert inlots, lot 1666; lot 2146; lot 247; lot 2169; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 196; a portion of Section 35 in Pleasant Township.

CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC to Thomas L. Russell, Jennifer Russell – a portion of Section 17 in York Township.

Phyllis Young Trust, Phyllis Young Trust TR, Ronald C. Young TR, Kristopher C. Young TR to Kristopher C. Young, Michele M. Young – a portion of Section 1 in Willshire Township.

Alfred L. Jackson, Debora Ann Cross Jackson, Debora A. Cross Jackson to Brian J. Burk – Convoy inlots, lot 264.