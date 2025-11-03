Young 300 bowler!
Alexander Eby, an eighth grader at Van Wert Middle School recently bowled a perfect 300 game during the Youth City Tournament at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert. Photo submitted
POSTED: 11/03/25 at 9:43 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
