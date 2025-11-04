All Van Wert County issues approved

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The only two countywide issues on Tuesday’s ballot in Van Wert County passed by a wide margin.

The overwhelming majority of voters who cast ballots approved property tax replacement levies for Van Wert County Council on Aging. A five-year, 0.25 mill levy was approved 3,394-879, while the other, a five-year 0.2 mill levy that also benefits Delphos Senior Citizens Inc. passed 3,309-911.

“On behalf of the Van Wert County Council on Aging, our Board of Directors and the older adults we serve, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the residents of Van Wert County for supporting the Council on Aging levies, COA Executive Director Kevin Matthews said. “Your continued trust and commitment mean so much to our agency.”

The results were similar for the Brumback Library’s continuing 0.5 mill replacement levy. It was on the ballot in much of, but not all of Van Wert County and was approved 3,018-834.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the amazing support from our community,” Brumback Library Director Nellie Schmidt said. “Seeing this levy pass with such a strong margin shows just how much Van Wert County values its library and the services we provide. We’re excited to keep growing, adding new opportunities, and continuing to be a place our community can be proud of.”

The overwhelming majority of voters in the Vantage Career Center district were in favor of the school’s continuing 0.7 mill property tax renewal for permanent improvements. In Van Wert County, it passed 3,252-920. It also passed by a wide margin in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Paulding and Putnam counties.

Here are the results of 11 other local issues that appeared on the ballot. All of the issues were approved by voters.

Village of Convoy – five year, 2.7 mill property tax renewal for operating expenses: Yes 132, No 36.

Village of Middle Point – five year, 3 mill property tax renewal for fire expenses: Yes 62, No 25

Village of Middle Point – five year 1.3 mill property tax renewal for current expenses: Yes 62, No 25.

Village of Scott (overlaps Van Wert and Paulding counties) – five year, 3 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses: 7 yes, 4 no.

Village of Wren – five year, 2.5 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses: Yes 18, No 9.

Village of Wren – five year, 3.5 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses: Yes 18, No 8.

Jennings Township – five year, 1.7 mill property tax replacement for fire and EMS: Yes 68, No 20.

Tully Township – five year, 0.7 mill property tax renewal for current expenses: Yes 259, No 79.

Spencerville Local School District (overlaps with Allen and Auglaize counties) – five year, 1.4 mill property tax renewal for permanent improvements: Yes 52, No 31.

Ridge Township Fire District – five year, 2.2 property tax renewal for fire and EMS protection: Yes 170, No. 18.

Wayne Trace Local School District (overlaps with Paulding County) – 0.75 percent proposed income tax renewal for current expenses: Yes 7, No 4.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Van Wert County Board of Elections later this month.