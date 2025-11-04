Child struck…

Van Wert police and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of S. Washington St. and Crawford St. at 7:10 this morning, after a child was struck by an SUV. According to Police Chief Doug Weigle, the boy, 12, who attends the Van Wert School at the Goedde, was originally was at the school but needed go home. He was walking eastbound on Crawford St and entered the intersection of Washington St. and was struck by the SUV, which was turning south onto Washington St. The boy was was taken to the OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. As of late morning, no charges had been filed. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer