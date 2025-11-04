Deadline near for Marsh trustee applications

VW independent staff/submitted information

A reminder that The Marsh Foundation is seeking a qualified and community-minded individual to fill the position of a retiring trustee. The six-year term for this position will begin on February 3, 2026, and conclude on February 2, 2032. Additional six-year terms may be granted at the discretion of the Judges of the Third District Court of Appeals.

The three-member Board of Trustees governs The Marsh Foundation by providing direction, leadership, and support to the organization. Trustees are responsible for safeguarding the organization’s mission, assets, and future. The ideal candidate will be an engaged leader who demonstrates integrity, sound judgment, and the ability to put the interests of The Marsh Foundation—and the children and families it serves—above all else. Community involvement, strong communication skills, and experience in areas such as education, business, finance, health, law, or nonprofit service are highly valued.

Applicants must submit a resume, a letter explaining their interest in the position and unique qualifications, and at least three references by Wednesday, November 12. Materials may be e-mailed to gmiller@third.courts.state.oh.us or sent by mail to: Third District Court of Appeals Gregory Miller, Court Administrator, 204 North Main Street, Lima, Ohio, 45801.

The Marsh Foundation, located in Van Wert, is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children and families through group home care, family foster care and adoption, clinical services, and a fully accredited on-campus school for students in grades 2-12. The organization also offers equine-assisted learning and psychotherapy, providing youth opportunities to heal, learn, and grow in a supportive environment.