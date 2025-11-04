Janet Marie (Walls) Merkle

Janet Marie (Walls) Merkle was born on November 20, 1935, in Mercer County, the daughter of the late Ernest Walls and Osie Berenice (Brown) Walls and passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the Van Wert County Hospital.

Janet married the love of her life, Harold Leon Merkle on January 12, 1958, at the Ohio City United Methodist Church. The were blessed with 63 years together and enjoyed camping, traveling overseas and raising their family of four. Harold passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on December 3, 2021.

Janet Merkle

She attended Ohio City-Liberty High School and enjoyed her years as cheerleader. She graduated in 1953. Janet was always an active member of her local church. Most recently attending Calvary Evangelical Church, she had previously been a member of the First United Methodist in Van Wert. Through the years she played the piano both for personal enjoyment and for church programs. Also, was involved with various organizations such as TWIG II, Christian Women’s Club, the Gideons International Auxiliary, 4-H, Farm Bureau, Merry Widows and various Bible Studies. Traveling, Square Dancing (how they met), Polka dancing, bowling and playing cards were some of the shared interests enjoyed with Harold. Through the years she provided secretarial services for the extension office, FBI, Oil Refinery and Continental Can along with helping Harold at the Insurance Agency. Janet’s faith in God was strong and apparent and her faith showed through every part of her life. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. Also a wonderful homemaker known in the family for her sweet pickles and strawberry jam. She loved her family and spending time with them. She had a wonderful sense of humor often with hints of orderliness.

Janet is survived by her four children, Angela Marie (John) Druckemiller of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Kevin Leon (Brenda Jones) Merkle of Van Wert, Jeffrey Scott (Tammy Cooper) Merkle of Citrus Hills, Florida, and Janelle Lynn (Chris) Hardesty of Spencerville; 13 grandchildren, Amanda Druckemiller, Melanie Druckemiller, Caleb (Kaylee) Druckemiller, Tabatha (Mike) Rapp, Brad (Stasha) Crawford, Chesley (Nathan) Chavarria, McKenna (Isaac) Rager, Lindsey (Mickey) Stanley, Leah (TJ) Shanteau, Lanie (Brad) Teal, Lauren (Dan) Munoz, Morgan (Pete) McCollow and Victoria (Dean) Stitz; 23 great-grandchildren, one brother, Marvin (Jill) D. Walls of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two sisters, Barbara Jean (Walls) Merkle and Helen Keber (Walls) Webb.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, November 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman of Calvary Evangelical Church officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday. A separate memorial service will be held to honor Janet’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gideons International of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.